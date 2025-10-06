2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Samuel Eto'o will be in Mauritius Island

Samuel Eto'o in Mauritius Island.

This will be a first since the 2024 CAN. The president of the Cameroon Football Federation will accompany the Indomitable Lions during the match against Mauritius.

Samuel Eto'o had never traveled with the Cameroonian team since the arrival of coach Marc Brys. Things have changed, however; he will indeed be alongside the players. While he was suspended by FIFA, the sanction was lifted in March 2025. His absence from Marrakech and Cape Verde in June is explained by this sanction.

In a statement from the Mauritius Football Federation, Samuel Eto'o will personally lead the Cameroonian football delegation. Aware of the tension between FECAFOOT leaders, will Samuel Eto'o be given the opportunity to return to the locker room? We'll find out after the match.