2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Nigeria vs Lesotho and Benin, Nigerian Players List

For the matches against Lesotho and Benin, Nigeria unveiled the list of players for these last two matches on October 3

Nigeria's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers has been announced. 23 players have been named to represent the Nigerian nation.

Coach Eric Chelle has selected three goalkeepers, seven defenders, four midfielders, and nine forwards. Nigeria is battling to secure its place at the top of its World Cup qualifying group. Nigeria currently sits third in its group, three points behind leaders Benin Republic and second-placed South Africa.

On Friday, October 10, the Super Eagles will face Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, before returning to Uyo to host Benin in their final group match on Tuesday, October 14.

Super Eagles squad for Lesotho and Benin

Goalkeepers : Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, Afrique du Sud) ; Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzanie) ; Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Grèce)

Defenders : William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Arabie saoudite) ; Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, Angleterre) ; Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, Angleterre) ; Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, Angleterre) ; Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Grèce) ; Felix Agu (Werder Brême, Allemagne) ; Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgique)

Midfielders : Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, Angleterre) ; Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, Angleterre) ; Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (Révolution de la Nouvelle-Angleterre, États-Unis) ; Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turquie)

Strikers : Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italie) ; Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham, Angleterre) ; Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turquie) ; Simon Moses (Paris FC, France) ; Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos FC, Grèce) ; Tolu Arokodare (Wolves, Angleterre) ; Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France) ; Akor Adams (Séville FC, Espagne) ; Olakunle Olusegun (Pari Nizhny Novgorod, Russie)