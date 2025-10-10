2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Nigeria 2-1 Lesotho
Nigeria can dream.
Football news Today, 14:32Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
Nigeria defeated Lesotho on matchday nine of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Nigeria won 2-1 against Lesotho, a victory that could give Lesotho hope.
Initially favored, the Super Eagles struggled in the first half. The score at halftime was 0-0. More of a scare than a blow.
In the second half, Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong opened the scoring with a penalty in the 52nd minute. In the 80th minute, Victor Osimhen found Akor Adams for the second goal. Two minutes later, Hlompho Kalake reduced the deficit to 2-1 for Lesotho. The score would remain that way for the remainder of the match.