2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Nigeria 2-1 Lesotho

Nigeria can dream.

Nigeria defeated Lesotho on matchday nine of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Nigeria won 2-1 against Lesotho, a victory that could give Lesotho hope.

Initially favored, the Super Eagles struggled in the first half. The score at halftime was 0-0. More of a scare than a blow.

In the second half, Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong opened the scoring with a penalty in the 52nd minute. In the 80th minute, Victor Osimhen found Akor Adams for the second goal. Two minutes later, Hlompho Kalake reduced the deficit to 2-1 for Lesotho. The score would remain that way for the remainder of the match.