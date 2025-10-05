2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Kenya can count on Michael Olunga to save its honour

Kenya will play to save its honor.

Qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup continue, and Kenya, already out of the running and having lost its chances of qualifying, will be playing to save its honor. Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga will bring fresh blood to his team after three weeks without a match.

Olunga suffered the injury shortly after the September international break in Al-Arabi's 3-2 defeat to Al-Shamal on September 13 and this saw him miss the following match.

For the matches against Burundi on October 9 and against Côte d'Ivoire on October 14, the Kenyan international will be a key player for coach Benni McCarthy.

Côte d'Ivoire, which leads Group F with 20 points, one more than Gabon, must win its remaining two matches against Seychelles and Kenya to secure a direct ticket.