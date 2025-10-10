2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Gabon Neutralizes Gambia

Gabon won the bet.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabon's hopeful. Thanks to him, Gabon can still dream of the 2026 World Cup. The Gabonese international scored four goals, as the Panthers won a painful 3-4 victory over Gambia this Friday.

In the 20th minute, Aubameyang opened the scoring after a superb move. With this lead, Gabon moved within one point of Côte d'Ivoire, leaders of Group F and victorious over the Seychelles. Unfortunately, Aubameyang's perfect evening was marred by a sending-off in the 85th minute after an altercation with a Gambian player. Despite this turbulent end, Gabon held firm and secured three crucial points.

Ivory Coast remains at the top of Group F with 23 points, ahead of Gabon (22 points). On the 10th and final day, the Panthers will face Burundi. A victory will be essential for Gabon.