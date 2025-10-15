2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Coach Benni McCarthy Reacts to Kenya's Defeat Against Ivory Coast

Benni McCarthy Reacts.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has reacted to the heavy defeat against Côte d'Ivoire on Matchday 10 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Harambee Stars boss admits his team wouldn't have done much against such a high-quality team.

"The goal was to go there and try to make it difficult for the Côte d'Ivoire national team because we are a professional team. We don't want to come here and lose, but you have to give credit where credit is due," McCarthy said after the match.

After the qualifying phase, McCarthy has time to lay the foundations for a successful 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and these young people will be at the center of it.