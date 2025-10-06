2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Cameroonian Team Arrives in Mauritius island

The Indomitable Lions Play Their Last Cards.

In Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, the Cameroonian delegation has set up suitcase for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. For this ninth day of the African World Cup qualifiers, the list of 26 Indomitable Lions selected for the last two matches, against Mauritius and Angola respectively, is available.

Despite the defeat against Cape Verde on Matchday 8, Cameroon's dream of qualifying remains alive. Cameroon's only hope would be to play in the FIFA play-offs.