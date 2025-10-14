2026 World Cup Qualifiers : All eyes are on Senegal

Senegal will qualify for the third consecutive World Cup.

Senegal will play the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on October 14th, hoping to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time. But first, all eyes are on the Lions, who have no room for error.

Against Mauritania this Tuesday, Senegal plays its last card to validate its qualification for the 2026 World Cup. A victory would allow the Lions to win their third consecutive World Cup and join a very select group of African selections.

Senegal host Mauritania at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio for the 10th and final day of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Leading Group B with 21 points, the Lions can secure their qualification for a third consecutive World Cup if they only secure a victory. However, a draw could also be enough thanks to a favorable goal difference of +8 over the Democratic Republic of Congo, second with 19 points.

A victory against Mauritania would see the Lions join a select group of African nations that have played in three consecutive World Cups. To date, only Ivory Coast (2006, 2010, 2014), Tunisia (2018, 2022, 2026) and Morocco (2018, 2022, 2026) have achieved this feat.