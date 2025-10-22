2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers : The Democratic Republic of Congo Takes on South Africa

DRC-SOUTH AFRICA, a Decisive Match.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is preparing to take on South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this Wednesday, October 22.

The match is scheduled to be played at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa at 4:00 PM GMT. For this first leg of the second round of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, both teams are looking for a victory.

With South Africa being a formidable opponent, the reigning continental champion, the Democratic Republic of Congo has a lot to do to overcome their opponent.

In the match, the DRC will seek to gain a significant home advantage against an experienced South African team, known for its tactical organization and offensive efficiency. To win the bet, the Congolese women will have to show rigor and audacity if they want to upset the odds against one of the best teams on the continent.