2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : This thursday's Schedule
Algeria vs. Cameroon, a match to watch closely.
The first legs of the second round of the qualifiers continue this Thursday, and the various teams are preparing for a tough battle in the hopes of securing a place in the finals.
Three matches are scheduled for Thursday's 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers.
As the participating nations vie for a spot in the finals in Morocco, attention is focused on the match between Algeria and Cameroon, two heavyweights of African women's football who will be looking to gain a serious edge before the return leg.
The Schedule for Thursday, October 23 :
3:00 PM GMT : Angola vs. Malawi
4:00 PM GMT : Egypt vs. Ghana
6:00 PM GMT : Algeria vs. Cameroon