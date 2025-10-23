2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : This thursday's Schedule

Algeria vs. Cameroon, a match to watch closely.

The first legs of the second round of the qualifiers continue this Thursday, and the various teams are preparing for a tough battle in the hopes of securing a place in the finals.

Three matches are scheduled for Thursday's 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers.

As the participating nations vie for a spot in the finals in Morocco, attention is focused on the match between Algeria and Cameroon, two heavyweights of African women's football who will be looking to gain a serious edge before the return leg.

The Schedule for Thursday, October 23 :

3:00 PM GMT : Angola vs. Malawi

4:00 PM GMT : Egypt vs. Ghana

6:00 PM GMT : Algeria vs. Cameroon