2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Senegal Eliminates Ivory Coast and Qualifies
A more lucid Senegal.
Football news Today, 18:45Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
eneplus.com/sports/can-feminine-2026
It was in the penalty shootout that Senegal put an end to Ivory Coast's dream of qualifying for the 2026 Women's AFCON. The second-round match of the 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers between Ivory Coast and Senegal ended in a 0-0 draw, just like the first leg.
A penalty shootout was needed to separate the two teams. A more lucid Senegal pulled off a winning streak, scoring all five penalties, while Ivory Coast was limited to four.
Senegal thus eliminated Ivory Coast in the penalty shootout and qualified for the next AFCON in Morocco.