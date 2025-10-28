2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Senegal Eliminates Ivory Coast and Qualifies

ES ES FR FR
A more lucid Senegal.
Today, 18:45
It was in the penalty shootout that Senegal put an end to Ivory Coast's dream of qualifying for the 2026 Women's AFCON. The second-round match of the 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers between Ivory Coast and Senegal ended in a 0-0 draw, just like the first leg.

A penalty shootout was needed to separate the two teams. A more lucid Senegal pulled off a winning streak, scoring all five penalties, while Ivory Coast was limited to four.

Senegal thus eliminated Ivory Coast in the penalty shootout and qualified for the next AFCON in Morocco.

