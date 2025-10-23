2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Official Lineups for Egypt and Ghana
This match holds many surprises.
Football news Today, 11:39Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
For this Thursday, October 23, Ghana's match against Egypt, the official lineups for both teams have been revealed. While this important encounter is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM GMT, Egypt will host Ghana for a crucial match.
Both teams are playing for qualification to the Women's AFCON in Morocco.
Here is the official lineup
Ghana
CYNTHIA KONLAN FIINDIB
JOSEPHINE BONSU
PORTIA BOAKYE [C]SUSAN AMA DUAH
COMFORT YEBOAH
JENNIFER CUDJOE
GRACE ASANTEWAA
ALICE KUSI
CHANTELLE BOYE-HLORKAH
STELLA NYAMEKYE
DORIS BOADUWAA
Egypt
Farah Samir
Yasmine Abdel Aziz
Noura Khaled
Marwa Tawfik
Nour Abdel Wahed
Amira Mohamed
Shorouk Elsayed
Nadia Ramadan
Mhira Ali
Nadia Sawwan
Habiba Essam