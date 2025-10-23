2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Official Lineups for Egypt and Ghana

This match holds many surprises.

For this Thursday, October 23, Ghana's match against Egypt, the official lineups for both teams have been revealed. While this important encounter is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM GMT, Egypt will host Ghana for a crucial match.

Both teams are playing for qualification to the Women's AFCON in Morocco.

Here is the official lineup

Ghana

CYNTHIA KONLAN FIINDIB

​JOSEPHINE BONSU

​PORTIA BOAKYE [C]​SUSAN AMA DUAH

​COMFORT YEBOAH

​JENNIFER CUDJOE

​GRACE ASANTEWAA

ALICE KUSI

CHANTELLE BOYE-HLORKAH

STELLA NYAMEKYE

DORIS BOADUWAA

Egypt

Farah Samir

Yasmine Abdel Aziz

​Noura Khaled

​Marwa Tawfik

Nour Abdel Wahed

​Amira Mohamed

Shorouk Elsayed

Nadia Ramadan

Mhira Ali

Nadia Sawwan

Habiba Essam