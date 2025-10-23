ES ES FR FR
2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Official Lineups for Egypt and Ghana

This match holds many surprises.
Football news Today, 11:39
Essohana Lemou Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Official Lineups for Egypt and Ghana https://x.com/GhanaWNT/status/1981373296857010689/photo/2

For this Thursday, October 23, Ghana's match against Egypt, the official lineups for both teams have been revealed. While this important encounter is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM GMT, Egypt will host Ghana for a crucial match.

Both teams are playing for qualification to the Women's AFCON in Morocco.

Here is the official lineup

Ghana

CYNTHIA KONLAN FIINDIB

​JOSEPHINE BONSU

​PORTIA BOAKYE [C]​SUSAN AMA DUAH

​COMFORT YEBOAH

​JENNIFER CUDJOE

​GRACE ASANTEWAA

ALICE KUSI

CHANTELLE BOYE-HLORKAH

STELLA NYAMEKYE

DORIS BOADUWAA

Egypt

Farah Samir

Yasmine Abdel Aziz

​Noura Khaled

​Marwa Tawfik

Nour Abdel Wahed

​Amira Mohamed

Shorouk Elsayed

Nadia Ramadan

Mhira Ali

Nadia Sawwan

Habiba Essam

