2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers / Namibia – Zambia, a Decisive Match

Namibia faces Zambia for qualification.

At Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg this Wednesday, Namibia hosts Zambia in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. For this second round of the Women's AFCON qualifiers, this match promises to be decisive.

This isn't the first encounter. The two teams have already faced each other in other Women's AFCON qualifiers, specifically in the 2022 Women's AFCON qualifiers. The teams were separated in a penalty shootout, allowing the Copper Queens to qualify.

The Namibian team is therefore sharpening its weapons to take on this great challenge, that of snatching victory against its opponent, who will not give up. Kick-off for this match is scheduled for 1:00 PM GMT.