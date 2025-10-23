2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Ghana Beats Egypt and Increases Its Chances of Qualifying for the AFCON

Ghana is on the right track.

The Ghana women's team has done it. Ghana has just taken a decisive step towards qualifying for the 2026 Women's AFCON.

Ghana beat Egypt 3-0 in the first leg of the second round of the 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers. The first goal came from Doris Boaduwaa just before halftime, in the 42nd minute, to give the Ghanaian team the lead.

The Black Queens then doubled the lead thanks to Mary Amponsah's goal in the 85th minute, making the final score 2-0. In the 90th minute, Grace Ansatewaa made it 3-0 and sealed Ghana's victory in the first leg.

This result puts Ghana in a very favourable position to approach the return match at home and validate its ticket to the final phase of the competition.