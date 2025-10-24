2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Full Schedule for Friday
It's difficult to predict the favorites.
Football news Today, 09:56Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/AdemolaVictorTv/status/1981111374463062221/photo/1
The first leg matches of the second round of the 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers continue this Friday, October 24. The day's schedule includes the debut of several heavyweights and high-stakes West African duels.
These matches are all important, as they will determine which teams will come closest to qualifying for the finals in Morocco.
The Program for October 24
- Time in GMT
2:00 PM : Benin vs. Nigeria
3:00 PM : Kenya vs. Gambia
4:00 PM : Burkina Faso vs. Togo
4:00 PM : Cape Verde vs. Mali
5:00 PM : Senegal vs. Ivory Coast