2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Full Schedule for Friday

2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Full Schedule for Friday

It's difficult to predict the favorites.
Football news Today, 09:56
Essohana Lemou Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers: Full Schedule for Friday https://x.com/AdemolaVictorTv/status/1981111374463062221/photo/1

The first leg matches of the second round of the 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers continue this Friday, October 24. The day's schedule includes the debut of several heavyweights and high-stakes West African duels.

These matches are all important, as they will determine which teams will come closest to qualifying for the finals in Morocco.

The Program for October 24

  • Time in GMT

2:00 PM : Benin vs. Nigeria

3:00 PM : Kenya vs. Gambia

4:00 PM : Burkina Faso vs. Togo

4:00 PM : Cape Verde vs. Mali

5:00 PM : Senegal vs. Ivory Coast

