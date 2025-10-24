2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Full Schedule for Friday

It's difficult to predict the favorites.

The first leg matches of the second round of the 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers continue this Friday, October 24. The day's schedule includes the debut of several heavyweights and high-stakes West African duels.

These matches are all important, as they will determine which teams will come closest to qualifying for the finals in Morocco.

The Program for October 24

Time in GMT

​2:00 PM : Benin vs. Nigeria

3:00 PM : Kenya vs. Gambia

4:00 PM : Burkina Faso vs. Togo

4:00 PM : Cape Verde vs. Mali

5:00 PM : Senegal vs. Ivory Coast