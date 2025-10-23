2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Egypt and Ghana Face Off for a Place at the AFCON

The goal is to qualify for the AFCON.

The match between the Egyptian women's team and Ghana promises to be decisive. This match, part of the first leg of the second round of the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, will take place this Thursday, October 23 at 4:00 PM GMT.

A few hours before this crucial match, the Egyptian Pharaohs are already aiming to capitalize on their home-field advantage to build a solid foundation before the return leg. Facing them, the Ghanaian Black Queens, more experienced in these final stages, are determined to achieve a positive result away from home, ideally a win or a draw with goals.

While Ghana is the favorite in this match, the team must prove its superiority on the field. The result of this first leg is undoubtedly decisive because both teams are in a favorable position to secure a ticket to Morocco.