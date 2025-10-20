2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : DR Congo's Roster Against South Africa

The Démocratic Républic of the Congo will face South Africa.

This is a highly anticipated match that promises to be exceptional given the quality of both teams.

For this match, the date of which will be played on October 22 in Kinshasa, the Démocratic Républic of the Congo women's national team, the Leopards, has unveiled its roster for the highly anticipated doubleheader against the formidable Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

Three new players from the U20 category, namely Muwenga, Kalume, and Mwila, will have the opportunity to prove themselves at the senior level. The return of Kapinga and Obonga also strengthens the squad for this continental clash.

Here is the list :

The return leg will be played on October 28 in Johannesburg, six days after the first leg.