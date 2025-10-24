2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Burkina Faso Victory Over Togo

Burkina Faso has taken the upper hand.

The Burkina Faso women's team's confidence in qualifying for the 2026 AFCON in Morocco was demonstrated by their victory against Togo on October 24 in Ouagadougou. Burkina Faso put on a strong performance by beating Togo 2-0 in the first leg of the last preliminary round.

The Stallions are getting closer to qualifying for the 2026 Women's AFCON. This Friday at the Stade du 4-Août in Ouagadougou, the Burkinabe women's team showed more efficiency in their play, which allowed them to take a lead over their opponent. Rasmata Sawadogo opened the scoring in the 65th minute, before Adèle Naomie Kabré doubled the lead late in the match (89th minute).

With the return match scheduled for October 28 in Lomé, the Togolese will have to turn the situation around to hope to secure their ticket to the final phase.