2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Algeria vs. Cameroon, a match not to be missed

Among the matches scheduled for this Thursday, eagerly awaited by all football fans, is the one between Algeria and Cameroon. Cameroon is preparing to face Algeria at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium. The two teams are battling for a spot in the next Women's AFCON.

The time has come to fight for a spot in the qualifying round for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Algeria, absent from the finals since 2018, has managed to qualify for the 2024 Women's AFCON. However, they have still not advanced beyond the first round in six appearances.

Facing a formidable opponent like Cameroon, coach Farid Benstiti is counting on the discipline and focus of his players. With 13 appearances at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and four finalists, Cameroon is one of the leading women's football nations on the continent.

The Indomitable Lionesses have only one goal, to finally win the title of African Champion.