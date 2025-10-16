2026 WCQ Playoffs: Ajayi Suspended for Super Eagles Showdown with Gabon
Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi is set to miss the team’s 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff clash against Gabon due to suspension.
The 31-year-old defender received his second yellow card of the qualifying series during the 4-0 win against the Benin Republic, resulting in an automatic one-match suspension for the crucial clash.
Ajayi’s absence might significantly weaken the Super Eagles’ defence, particularly given his outstanding performances for Nigeria since recovering from injury.
The centre-back is confirmed to miss Thursday's semi-final of the continental playoffs against Gabon, scheduled to take place in Morocco on 13 November. However, Ajayi will be available for selection should Nigeria advance to the final.