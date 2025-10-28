2026 WAFCON Qualifier: Nigeria’s Super Falcons Qualify for 2026 WAFCON After Draw with Benin

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have officially booked their place at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco. The reigning African champions secured qualification after a 1-1 draw with the Benin Republic in the second leg of their playoff match on Tuesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Nigeria went into the encounter with a strong advantage after winning the first leg 2-0 in Lome, Togo. The draw in Abeokuta gave the Super Falcons a 3-1 aggregate victory, confirming their qualification.

This result marks the Super Falcons’ 16th consecutive appearance at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria has qualified for every edition of the tournament since its inception, maintaining its dominance in African women’s football.

The 10-time African champions will join Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi, Algeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso, and Kenya, who have also sealed qualification for the 2026 WAFCON.

The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Morocco from March 17 to April 3, 2026. The Super Falcons will aim to defend their title and continue their impressive record as the most successful team in African women’s football history.