2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament

The 2025 Ice Hockey World Championship kicks off at the end of this week. The tournament will be held in Denmark and Sweden from May 9 to 25. Sixteen national teams will battle it out for the title of the best team on the planet.

This marks the 88th world championship in history. For Sweden, it will be their twelfth time hosting, while Denmark welcomes the event for the second time.

By the way, Canada remains the most decorated team, having won gold 28 times. The reigning champions are the Czech Republic.

The Dailyspots editor has prepared five key predictions for this year’s world championship.

Sweden and Canada: is the final already set?

Sweden is bringing a host of NHL stars, including New York Rangers leader Mika Zibanejad. Plus, the tournament is on home ice for the Swedes—another huge advantage in their favor. The Tre Kronor last lifted the championship trophy in 2018, so motivation is sky-high.

📣 Här är den! Tre Kronors VM-trupp 😍

Förbundskapten Sam Hallam presenterade idag 23 namn i en preliminär VM-trupp.

"Vi vet att vi har ett uppdrag, som är att ta guld", säger Hallam.

👉 Läs mer här https://t.co/m6QCYP1c1q

På fredag släpps pucken! 🇸🇪🏒 pic.twitter.com/MWAzh2a7mC — Tre Kronor (@Trekronorse) May 5, 2025

As for Canada, their roster looks even more formidable. The surprise call-up is legendary captain Sidney Crosby. Goaltender Marc-André Fleury, who has already ended his club career, will play his final tournament for the national team. Nathan MacKinnon—Crosby’s long-time friend and Colorado’s leader—has also agreed to join the squad.

Last year, Canada fell in the semifinals and then lost to Sweden in the bronze medal game. They won gold in 2023, and before that in 2021—every other year. By that logic, it’s their turn to claim the top prize.

Bookmakers also see Sweden and Canada as the top contenders. The odds for Tre Kronor to win are 3.8, while the Maple Leafs are at 2.4.

Can Czechia defend their title?

Last year, the world championship was held in Czechia, and the hosts put on a brilliant display to claim gold. In the playoffs, they knocked out the USA, Sweden, and Switzerland. Now, the Czechs arrive once again as one of the favorites, with a roster no weaker than last year’s. David Pastrnak will suit up for the national team again, joined by Colorado star Martin Nečas.

However, this time they lack a goaltender of last year’s caliber. Karel Vejmelka from Utah, who stopped 90% of shots this season, is the most experienced in net heading into the tournament. Plus, Czechia will be playing away from home without the energy of their passionate fans, which could impact their performance.

Still, bookmakers include Czechia among the favorites. The Lions are given odds of 9.0 to win it all.

Is Finland headed for another disappointment?

At last year’s world championship, Finland barely squeezed into the playoffs, but their play was far from convincing and they exited in the quarterfinals. This year’s roster doesn’t dazzle with star power either, so it’s shaping up to be another tough battle.

That said, this team has often toppled giants even without a lineup full of stars. The Finns are famous for their stifling, disruptive style. But at the last tournament, with so many star-studded squads, they couldn’t reach the semifinals.

The architect of their 2022 world and Olympic triumphs, Jukka Jalonen, has stepped down as head coach. His last tournament was the 2023 world championship, where the Suomi also bowed out in the quarterfinals. The team failed to showcase the hockey their fans expect. It feels like Finland’s style is no longer as effective as it once was.

Switzerland in the top 3 again?

Switzerland played outstanding hockey last year, reaching the final before falling to Czechia. It was their first podium finish since 2018, when they also fielded a competitive squad. This time, New Jersey Devils forwards Nico Hischier and Timo Meier have been called up again, along with Jonas Siegenthaler from the Devils.

On top of that, Swiss clubs have won the last two editions of the Champions Hockey League. It’s clear hockey is on the rise in Switzerland, and the national team consistently makes the playoffs. This time, they could well reach the semifinals or even the final.

Bookmakers rate Switzerland’s title chances higher than Finland’s, giving them odds of 12, compared to 13 for the Suomi.

USA: still no gold, but bringing youth

Team USA is once again sending a roster almost entirely made up of NHL players. Two more skaters come from the college ranks. Utah leaders Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller will take part, as will Buffalo star Tage Thompson. However, the core of the team is very young—the oldest player, Brady Skjei, is just 31.

The last time the USA won the world championship was back in 1960. Since then, they’ve collected nine silvers and nine bronzes. At the previous tournament, the Stars and Stripes were knocked out in the quarterfinals—even though the squad was older and more experienced. Maybe this year, youth will play into their hands, as many players have something to prove.

Still, I don’t see the Americans as the main contenders for gold. Bookmakers have the USA at 6.5 odds to win.