2025 African Super Cup Final : Pyramids Win Against RS Berkane

Egypt's Pyramids FC defeated Morocco's Renaissance Sportive de Berkane 1-0 this weekend in a crucial 2025 African Super Cup match.

In Cairo, at the June 30 Stadium, the winners of the African Champions League and the CAF Cup fought a fierce battle in the final. In the 75th minute, Fiston Mayele scored the only goal of the game, giving Pyramids FC a 1-0 victory.

The Egyptian club was thus crowned champion of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Super Cup. Pyramids FC succeeds another Egyptian club, Zamalek SC, who won the title on penalties against Al Ahly.

Pyramids FC, Champions League winners last June, have won their first ever African Super Cup final. The Egyptians thus won their second ever continental trophy and capped a historic season.