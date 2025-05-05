€15M or Nothing: Moses Simon Transfer Talks Hit Roadblock

Nigerian winger Moses Simon is at the center of a summer transfer battle, with Besiktas and Trabzonspor both keen to lure him away from FC Nantes, according to Foot en France. The 29-year-old is under contract until June 2026, and Nantes are playing hardball.

€15 Million Price Tag Puts Brakes on Talks

Nantes have made it clear: Simon won’t leave cheaply. The French club is demanding €15 million, a fee that has reportedly stalled progress with both Turkish sides for now.

Ligue 1’s Dribbling Maestro

Simon’s numbers this season are impressive—7 goals and 9 assists in 30 Ligue 1 games, along with a league-best 59 successful dribbles, averaging two per match. His ability to beat defenders one-on-one has made him a standout performer in France.

Deal Possible, But Only on Nantes' Terms

Simon appears ready for a new challenge, but unless Besiktas or Trabzonspor meet the asking price, Nantes aren’t budging. The next move is up to the Turkish suitors.