15 million for the rule-breaker! Marseille sets Adrien Rabiot's price tag

The French club aims to sell the midfielder in the final days of the transfer window

French side Marseille has set their asking price for midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Details: Following a locker room altercation between Marseille midfielders Adrien Rabiot and Jonathon Rowe, the club's management decided to put both players up for sale. Today, Marseille has named their price for the France international: the Velodrome side is hoping to cash in on Rabiot for 15 million euros.

There have been no official reports of interest from other clubs yet, but one Italian insider claims that Rabiot has offered himself to his former club, Juventus, who are still active in the transfer market as the window draws to a close. Juventus’s response to the Frenchman's proposal has not yet been disclosed.



