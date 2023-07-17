Prediction on game W1(-1,5) Odds: 1.95 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On July 20, Stadionul Zimbru (Chişinău) will host the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Zimbru will compete with La Fiorita. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Zimbru



The team was the actual representative of Moldova in the football of the Soviet Union. The achievements were modest, but it spent more than a dozen years in the Higher League, and even “climbed” to the 6th place and reached the semi-finals in the USSR Cup. It goes without saying that, the time of independence made “the Yellow and Greens” the flagship – it managed to take 8 championship titles before 2000 – still, then there began the era of Sheriff. It was characterized by the fact that there were only successes in the cup tournament, but it was not possible to “climb” higher than the 5th place in the national championship for six years in a row. Taking into account the higher mentioned state of things, the previous draw, which brought the bronze medals, became a real breakthrough. At the same time, that made it possible to return to the European competitions – the club from Chişinău had played there in 2016, when it overcame Chikhura, but lost to Osmanlispor in the Europa League. The so-called “comeback” did not become a triumph – there happened an away draw, but in modest San Marino.

La Fiorita



The club plays in the championship of a tiny state – some people even wonder that it is held. Moreover, if it was possible to take the championship in 2022 there, by the way, already the 6th in its history, then “the Yellow and Blues” rolled back to the 3rd final place in the previous draw. To tell the truth, the UEFA launched the Conference League for even such modest teams to start the European tournament. And this will be the 12th start in a row for the club at the international arena. Speaking about the previous times, it added only the draws in the battles against Linfield and Birkirkara to the asset – logically, both cases happened on the home field. Thus, the current start will already be regarded as successful: the first leg of the confrontation with the Moldovan opponent resulted in a 1-1 draw. Moreover, the team was winning by the 64th minute of the game, but Caruntu saved the guests from shame in the form of a defeat made by such an opponent.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



It goes without saying that the “rare” guests of the European competitions have not “crossed paths” before the current confrontation.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe that the Moldovan team, which will play on the native field, will face the problems in the battle against obvious outsiders – thus, we are waiting for Zimbru to win with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.95).

