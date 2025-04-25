RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football League One England Wrexham vs Charlton prediction and betting tips on April 26 2025

Wrexham vs Charlton prediction and betting tips on April 26 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Wrexham vs Charlton prediction Photo: https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/ Author unknown
Wrexham Wrexham
League One England 26 apr 2025, 12:30 Wrexham - Charlton
-
- : -
England, Wrexham, SToK Cae Ras
Charlton Charlton
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,0
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On April 26, "Racecourse Ground" will host the 45th round match of the English League 1, where "Wrexham" will face "Charlton". I suggest placing a bet on goals / cards / winner for this match.

"Wrexham"

The team is quite unique. Some might know it as one of the oldest existing in the football world. But many heard about it, especially outside the Foggy Albion, only when the Welsh project was acquired by Reynolds and McElhenney. This was more covered in the gossip columns - it seemed like just a pastime for Hollywood stars. But no, they invest and delve into everything in detail, and as a result, everyone witnessed a leap - just a year ago, they managed to rise from League 2.

The club, however, clearly wants more than just to settle in the third English division, even temporarily. It immediately declared its goal for the season as moving to the Championship, aiming to do so directly from second place. However, there were only draws with "Cambridge", "Wigan", and "Bristol Rovers". But they defeated "Blackpool", remaining in second place with a two-point cushion.

"Charlton"

At its peak, in the early 2000s, under Curbishley, the club looked not just like a solid mid-table EPL team - it was even considered a contender for European competitions. However, this did not last long, and in the following years, they had to oscillate between the Championship and League 1. Last spring, they finished in sixteenth place in the latter.

But now the team has a promising coach, Nathan Jones, even though he failed in the EPL. Yet here he has created a real contender for promotion in a year, even if through the playoffs. Failures in recent months can be counted on the fingers. In the last round, they thrashed the third club of League 1 - "Wycombe" 4-0!

Match facts

  • "Wrexham" finished three out of five matches in a draw
  • On average, "Wrexham" scores 1.41 goals and concedes 0.77 goals per match
  • "Charlton" has won ten of the last thirteen matches

H2H

In October, the clubs met on the field for the first time. And they finished the match with a 2-2 draw.

Wrexham vs Charlton Prediction

Bookmakers have more faith in the success of the home side. But the visitors are in excellent form - bet on "total over 2.0 goals" (odds - 1.6).

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
