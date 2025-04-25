Crawley Town vs Northampton prediction and betting tips on April 26 2025

Prediction on game Win Crawley Odds: 1.95 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On April 26, at the "Broadfield Stadium," the 45th round match of England's League 1 will take place, where "Crawley Town" will face "Northampton." I suggest placing a bet on goals/cards/winner for this match.

Also read: Wrexham vs Charlton prediction and betting tips on April 26 2025

"Crawley Town"

The team has been around for almost 130 years, but only in the last couple of decades has it been a professional football team. In this status, they reached League 1 and even played there for some time. However, they managed to return only in 2024, and only through the playoffs.

Of course, such a newcomer was initially predicted to have a very tough and unlikely successful battle for survival. That's exactly how it turned out: far more defeats than wins. In March, they broke a long winless streak, winning twice in a row. But April brought a series of failures again. However, a draw against "Birmingham" and a win over "Exeter" still leave a chance for salvation—only with a victory in the final round.

"Northampton"

The club, which once, half a century ago, suddenly rose to the level of the country's elite division, has been very stable before and after. But this is a very mediocre stability: they fluctuate between the fourth and, at most, the third division of England. That was the case last season when they finished in the thirteenth position in League 1.

Now, the team, led by the former well-known footballer Kevin Nolan, has almost slipped into a relegation battle. However, in spring, they manage to win as often as they lose, and important points also "drip" from draws. After losing to "Charlton," they thrashed "Shrewsbury," which finally eliminated the threat of relegation.

Match Facts

"Crawley Town" has not lost the last two matches

On average, "Crawley Town" scores 1.18 goals and concedes 1.86 goals per match

"Northampton" won two out of the last four matches

H2H

All three of the last head-to-head matches ended with victories for "Northampton."

Crawley Town vs Northampton Prediction

Bookmakers understand that only the home team has motivation left and believe in their success. We agree—in such conditions, "Crawley" will win (odds - 1.95).