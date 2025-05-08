Wolverhampton - Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.77 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

One of the clashes of the 36th round of the English Championship will take place on Saturday at Molineux Stadium, where the local Wolverhampton side will host Brighton. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with a strong value in the odds.

Match preview

Vítor Pereira’s team put up a valiant fight away to the mighty Manchester City but suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat. This loss snapped their impressive six-game winning streak in the Premier League. Despite the setback, Wolverhampton are still holding on to 13th place in the league table.

It’s also worth highlighting the high scoring rate in Wolves’ matches — an average of 3.23 goals per game this season. That’s one of the best records in the league, ranking fourth overall. However, recent form has been less inspiring: over the last eight rounds, the team has managed just one win and one draw.

Brighton played their last two Premier League games at home. First, Fabian Hürzeler’s squad earned a hard-fought win over West Ham (3-2), then shared the spoils with Newcastle (1-1). That victory over the Londoners remains their only win in the last seven league matches, with three draws and three defeats in that stretch.

Currently, the Seagulls sit 10th in the table and retain only a theoretical chance of qualifying for European football. They are eight points adrift of the top seven with only three matchdays to go, making their task a daunting one.

Probable lineups

Wolverhampton : José Sá – Matt Doherty, Toti Gomes, Emmanuel Agbadou, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Nélson Semedo – Marshall Munetsi, André, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, João Gomes – Matheus Cunha

: José Sá – Matt Doherty, Toti Gomes, Emmanuel Agbadou, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Nélson Semedo – Marshall Munetsi, André, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, João Gomes – Matheus Cunha Brighton: Bart Verbruggen – Carlos Baleba, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupiñán – Jack Hinshelwood, Mats Wieffer – Matt O’Riley, Simon Adingra, Yankuba Minteh – Danny Welbeck

Match facts and head-to-head

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw

The “Both teams to score” bet has landed in three of the last five encounters

The “Total over 2.5 goals” bet has come through in three of the last five meetings

Prediction

Both teams have already lost tournament motivation, so they can afford to play with freedom and less defensive focus. We’re likely in for an entertaining match with at least two goals. This scenario has played out in 17 of Wolverhampton’s last 19 Premier League home games, as well as in 13 of Brighton’s previous away matches in the league. Our pick: “Total over 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.77.