RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Wolverhampton - Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025

Wolverhampton - Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton - Brighton
-
- : -
England, Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium
Brighton Brighton
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.77

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now

One of the clashes of the 36th round of the English Championship will take place on Saturday at Molineux Stadium, where the local Wolverhampton side will host Brighton. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with a strong value in the odds.

Match preview

Vítor Pereira’s team put up a valiant fight away to the mighty Manchester City but suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat. This loss snapped their impressive six-game winning streak in the Premier League. Despite the setback, Wolverhampton are still holding on to 13th place in the league table.

It’s also worth highlighting the high scoring rate in Wolves’ matches — an average of 3.23 goals per game this season. That’s one of the best records in the league, ranking fourth overall. However, recent form has been less inspiring: over the last eight rounds, the team has managed just one win and one draw.

Brighton played their last two Premier League games at home. First, Fabian Hürzeler’s squad earned a hard-fought win over West Ham (3-2), then shared the spoils with Newcastle (1-1). That victory over the Londoners remains their only win in the last seven league matches, with three draws and three defeats in that stretch.

Currently, the Seagulls sit 10th in the table and retain only a theoretical chance of qualifying for European football. They are eight points adrift of the top seven with only three matchdays to go, making their task a daunting one.

Probable lineups

  • Wolverhampton: José Sá – Matt Doherty, Toti Gomes, Emmanuel Agbadou, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Nélson Semedo – Marshall Munetsi, André, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, João Gomes – Matheus Cunha
  • Brighton: Bart Verbruggen – Carlos Baleba, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupiñán – Jack Hinshelwood, Mats Wieffer – Matt O’Riley, Simon Adingra, Yankuba Minteh – Danny Welbeck

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw
  • The “Both teams to score” bet has landed in three of the last five encounters
  • The “Total over 2.5 goals” bet has come through in three of the last five meetings

Prediction

Both teams have already lost tournament motivation, so they can afford to play with freedom and less defensive focus. We’re likely in for an entertaining match with at least two goals. This scenario has played out in 17 of Wolverhampton’s last 19 Premier League home games, as well as in 13 of Brighton’s previous away matches in the league. Our pick: “Total over 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.77.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.77

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Talleres vs Libertad prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Talleres Córdoba vs Libertad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 9, 2025 Talleres Odds: 1.94 Libertad Recommended 1xBet
Velez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Vélez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Velez Sarsfield Odds: 1.75 Olimpia Bet now 1Win
Racing vs Huracan prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Racing Montevideo vs Huracán: Can Huracán stay on top of the group? Racing Odds: 1.79 Huracan Bet now 1Win
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: prediction and bet for the May 9, 2025 game Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.71 Golden State Warriors Recommended Melbet
GV San Jose vs Fluminense prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 San Jose vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 GV San Jose Odds: 1.6 Fluminense Bet now 1Win
Atletico Nacional vs Internacional prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Atlético Nacional vs Internacional prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 9, 2025 Atletico Nacional Odds: 1.91 Internacional Bet now 22Bet
Cienciano vs Caracas prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 22:00 Cienciano vs Caracas prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Cienciano Odds: 1.7 Caracas Recommended Melbet
Universitario de Deportes vs Independiente del Valle prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 22:00 Universitario vs Independiente del Valle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Universitario de Deportes Odds: 1.6 Independiente del Valle Bet now 1Win
Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt 09 may 2025, 10:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek: Can Zamalek hold on to third place in the table? Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 2 Zamalek SC Bet now 1Win
Pharco FC vs Petrojet prediction Premier League Egypt 09 may 2025, 13:00 Farko vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Pharco FC Odds: 1.7 Petrojet Recommended 22Bet
National Bank vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt 09 may 2025, 13:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 National Bank Odds: 1.72 Pyramids FC Bet now 1Win
Coventry vs Sunderland prediction EFL Championship 09 may 2025, 15:00 Coventry vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 May 2025 Coventry Odds: 2.5 Sunderland Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Velez Sarsfield - : - Olimpia Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Velez Sarsfield
-
Olimpia
-
18:00
Talleres - : - Libertad Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Talleres
-
Libertad
-
18:00
Barcelona SC - : - River Plate Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Barcelona SC
-
River Plate
-
20:30
Atletico Nacional - : - Internacional Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Atletico Nacional
-
Internacional
-
20:30
Universitario de Deportes - : - Independiente del Valle Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Universitario de Deportes
-
Independiente del Valle
-
22:00
Western United FC - : - Adelaide United 09 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Wolfsburg - : - Hoffenheim 09 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
-
Hoffenheim
-
14:30
AC Milan - : - Bologna 09 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
AC Milan
-
Bologna
-
14:45
Las Palmas - : - Rayo Vallecano 09 may 2025, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Las Palmas
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:00
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:58 English showdown for the trophy! Manchester United and Tottenham reach Europa League final Football news Today, 16:46 Talleres Face Must-Win Clash Against Libertad to Stay Alive in Copa Libertadores Football news Today, 16:29 Jose Rivero's Last Dance: Will Orlando Pirates win the title? Football news Today, 16:18 Milan players to take the field wearing shirts with their mothers' surnames in honor of Mother's Day Football news Today, 16:14 Necaxa and Tigres Set for High-Stakes Apertura Quarterfinal Opener Football news Today, 16:01 Will the US national team win a medal at the 2026 home World Cup because of the new Pope? A shocking pattern has been found Football news Today, 15:40 Bournemouth's super talent Huijsen likely to join a Premier League giant Football news Today, 15:00 Man United Starting XI vs Bilbao - Amorim Tightens United Defence Ahead of the UEL Showdown Football news Today, 14:51 16-year-old Walsh becomes Chelsea's youngest ever starter in a European match Football news Today, 14:30 Arsenal fans and pundits slam Arteta over his post-match interview after PSG defeat
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores