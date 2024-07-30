RU RU
Dailysports Predictions Will Sheriff be able to get back in the game? Elfsborg vs Sheriff Prediction

Will Sheriff be able to get back in the game? Elfsborg vs Sheriff Prediction

Elfsborg vs FC Sheriff prediction Photo: uefa.com / Author unknown
Elfsborg Elfsborg
Europa League Qualification 01 aug 2024, 13:00 Elfsborg - FC Sheriff
-
- : -
International, Boraas, Boraas Arena
FC Sheriff FC Sheriff
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.77

One of the Europa League qualification matches will take place on Thursday in Borås, where Elfsborg will host Sheriff at Borås Arena. In the first match between these teams in Tiraspol, Sheriff lost 1-2. Can the "yellow and blacks" bring back the intrigue in this match? Here is a prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Elfsborg

The "Yellows" finished second last season. In 30 matches, Elfsborg collected as many points as Malmö but lost the gold medals on additional criteria. However, in the current Swedish championship, the "elegant" team is not impressive and currently occupies only seventh place.

In 17 matches, Elfsborg has garnered 25 points, securing 8 victories and suffering 8 defeats. They are 13 points away from the first place. Heading into the return match against Sheriff, the team comes off a 1-2 home defeat to Djurgården. It is also worth noting that in the previous stage of the Europa League qualification, the Swedes confidently defeated Cypriot Pafos twice.

Sheriff

The "yellow and blacks" are rightfully considered the strongest club in Moldova, with 21 championship titles to their name. However, every streak eventually ends. Last season, Sheriff finished second, falling six points behind Petrocub. In the Championship, Sheriff secured five victories with two losses.

In the previous stage of the Europa League, Yuriy Gura's team faced Azerbaijani Zira. After losing 0-1 at home, Sheriff managed to beat their opponent 2-1 away. As a result, the winner was determined in a penalty shootout. Similarly, the fate of the home match against Elfsborg was decided by a penalty scored by the visitors in the 86th minute.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams have not met in European competitions before.
  • Elfsborg's winning streak, which included six matches across all competitions, was broken in the home match against Djurgården.
  • In 4 out of Elfsborg's last 5 matches, the "Both Teams to Score" bet played out.

Elfsborg vs Sheriff Prediction

In this match, bookmakers give a significant advantage to the home team, valuing Elfsborg's victory at 1.48. We suggest betting on "Total Over 2.5" with odds of 1.77.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.77

