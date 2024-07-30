USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction

Prediction on game Win USA Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches in the third round of the group stage of the Olympic football tournament will be played on Wednesday in Marseille, where Australia and the USA will face off. Here is the match prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

Australia

The Australian national team had an outstanding qualification campaign for the Paris Olympics. In the final stage, the Australians faced Uzbekistan and secured a resounding aggregate victory of 13-0. Overall, Australia has participated in the Olympic Games four times, with their best result being fourth place at the home games in 2000.

In their opening match at the Olympics, Australia suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat to Germany. The match was quite balanced in terms of chances, but the Germans were more clinical. In the second round, Australia triumphed in a thrilling encounter against Zambia. Trailing 2-4 at halftime and conceding a fifth goal immediately after the break, the Australians managed an incredible comeback, scoring four goals to win the match.

USA

Since 1996, the US women's national team has never missed an Olympic Games. They qualified for the Paris Olympics by winning the CONCACAF Championship. In the decisive match, the USA narrowly defeated Canada (1-0) thanks to a goal from the legendary Alex Morgan.

In their opening match of the 2024 Olympics, the US team predictably routed the group's main underdog, Zambia, 3-0. Scoring three goals in the first half, the Americans did not add to their tally in the second half despite taking 27 shots. In the second round, the USA scored three goals in the first half against Germany, conceding once. After the break, they not only maintained their lead but also added a fourth goal in the final minute.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

The teams have played 12 matches, with Australia winning only once and the USA recording seven victories.

At the Tokyo Olympics, the teams played twice; they drew 0-0 in the third round, but the USA won the third-place match.

In five recent matches, the "Both Teams to Score" bet won three times.

Australia vs USA Prediction

The USA is the clear favorite in this match, with odds of 1.60 for an American victory. We believe the US team will secure their third win in the group stage.