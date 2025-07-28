RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Australia Cup Predictions Western United vs Sydney: who will advance to the next round of the Australia Cup?

Western United vs Sydney: who will advance to the next round of the Australia Cup?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Western United FC vs Sydney FC prediction Photo: https://x.com/SydneyFC
Western United FC
29 july 2025, 05:30
- : -
Australia,
Sydney FC
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.4
On Tuesday, July 29, the Round of 32 match in the Australia Cup will see Western United host Sydney FC on their home turf. Kick-off is set for 11:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a betting option for this clash.

Western United vs Sydney: match preview

Western United are set to play their first match of the new season. Last campaign, they reached the A-League playoffs final but fell short of the title, losing 1-4 on aggregate. In last year’s Australia Cup, the club failed to make it to the main draw, suffering a heavy 1-4 defeat to Newcastle Jets in the preliminary round. This year, Western United have secured a spot in the main bracket and will face Sydney FC.

Sydney played a pre-season friendly against Wrexham, a club owned by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. The Australians claimed a 2-1 victory. In the previous A-League season, Sydney narrowly missed out on the playoffs, finishing with 37 points from 26 rounds—just one point shy of sixth place. In last year’s Australia Cup, Sydney crashed out in the opening round, losing 1-3, and failed to defend their title. It’s worth noting that Sydney were the trophy holders in 2023.

Probable lineups

  • Western United: Sutton, Donachie, Leonard, Imai, Garuccio, Turgate, Bozinovski, Rus, Botik, Valati, Danzaki
  • Sydney: Devenish-Meares, Popovic, Courtney-Perkins, King, Grant, Wahiem, Caceres, Camijo, Lolly, Segecic, Douglas Costa

Prediction

Both sides are fairly evenly matched and will be eager to book a place in the next round. As this is the season opener, it promises to be a tough battle for both teams. However, motivation and hunger for victory are high on both sides, so my pick is for both teams to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.4
