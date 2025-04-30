RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football A-League Men Australia Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 May 2025

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 May 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction Photo: sportskeeda.com / Author unknown
Wellington Phoenix Wellington Phoenix
A-League Men Australia 02 may 2025, 03:30 Wellington Phoenix - Perth Glory
-
- : -
Australia, Wellington, Sky Stadium
Perth Glory Perth Glory
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.65
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now

The Matchday 29 clash of the Australian Championship between Wellington Phoenix and Perth Glory is set to take place on Friday at Sky Stadium. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Wellington Phoenix are enduring a season marked by total collapse. Just a year ago, this team was a genuine title contender, finishing the regular season in an honorable second place. Now, their ambitions are a distant memory. Instead of fighting for the playoffs, they face a grim reality: 11th in the table and only six wins all season.

If there were any glimmers of hope, they proved fleeting. One such moment — a gutsy away win over Newcastle Jets (2-1) — felt like a breath of fresh air, but Phoenix quickly reverted to their old struggles in subsequent rounds. Heading into the match against fellow strugglers Perth Glory, the club is on a three-game losing streak, falling to Melbourne Victory (2-3), Adelaide United (2-3), and Brisbane Roar (0-1).

Perth Glory were recently battling Brisbane Roar to avoid the bottom spot, but in recent rounds, their rivals pulled ahead, notching two wins in three matches. In contrast, Perth Glory have managed just one win in their last five outings, a home victory over Adelaide United.

As a result, Perth Glory now sit at the foot of the table, trailing their nearest rival by four points, and are a full ten points behind Wellington Phoenix. In the last round, Perth Glory faced league leaders Auckland away and narrowly lost 0-1.

Probable lineups

  • Wellington Phoenix: Oluwayemi, Piper, Wootton, Hughes, Payne, Rufer, Sheridan, Sutton, Ishige, Nagasawa, Barbarouses
  • Perth Glory: Sail - Ostler, Mrčela, Murdokutas, Misao - Milesnic, Pennington, Amos, Peerman - Wood, Taggart

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, Wellington Phoenix beat their opponents 2-0 away
  • The "Total over 2.5 goals" bet landed in three of the last five meetings
  • The "Both teams to score" bet was successful in three out of the last five matches

Prediction

We believe that in this clash between two strugglers, luck will be on the Phoenix’s side. Bookmakers offer odds of 2.20 for a Wellington Phoenix victory, but it’s safer to go with "Wellington Phoenix to win with a (0) handicap" at 1.65.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.65
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips for May 1, 2025 Houston Rockets Odds: 1.6 Golden State Warriors Recommended 1xBet
Atletico Tucuman vs Independiente prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:00 Atlético Tucumán vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Atletico Tucuman Odds: 1.65 Independiente Bet now 1xBet
Inter Miami CF vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 20:00 Inter Miami vs Vancouver prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.66 Vancouver Whitecaps Bet now 22Bet
Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht prediction Pro League Belgium 01 may 2025, 07:30 Antwerp vs Anderlecht prediction: how many goals will the teams score? Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.77 Anderlecht Recommended Betwinner
Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 01 may 2025, 10:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will prevail in the battle for fifth place? Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.71 National Bank Bet now Betwinner
Wolfsberger AC vs Hartberg prediction OFB Cup Austria 01 may 2025, 11:00 Wolfsberger - Hartberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 1 May 2025 Wolfsberger AC Odds: 1.72 Hartberg Bet now 1xBet
Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orobah FC prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 01 may 2025, 12:00 Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orouba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Al-Riyadh Odds: 1.83 Al-Orobah FC Recommended 1xBet
Al-Okhdood vs Al-Wehda prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 01 may 2025, 12:00 Al-Akhdood vs Al-Wehda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Al-Okhdood Odds: 1.85 Al-Wehda Bet now 22Bet
Al Masry SC vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt 01 may 2025, 13:00 Al-Masry vs Zamalek: battle for third place in the Egyptian Premier League Al Masry SC Odds: 1.54 Zamalek SC Bet now Betwinner
Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 01 may 2025, 14:00 Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Al-Fateh Odds: 1.65 Al-Shabab Recommended Melbet
Tottenham vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Europa League 01 may 2025, 15:00 Tottenham – Bodo/Glimt: Can Tottenham secure a solid advantage at home? Tottenham Odds: 1.8 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now Betwinner
Tottenham vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Europa League 01 may 2025, 15:00 Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.88 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now Betwinner
Upcoming matches
All
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Independiente
-
20:00
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford 01 may 2025, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Wellington Phoenix - : - Perth Glory 02 may 2025, 03:30 A-League Men Australia
Wellington Phoenix
-
Perth Glory
-
03:30
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:40 Spain Coach De la Fuente Says He’d Nationalize One Argentina Star if He Could Football news Today, 17:16 “Sometimes dreams have to wait.” Ronaldo addresses fans after AFC Champions League semifinal defeat Football news Today, 17:15 Canadian Championship Kicks Off: Ottawa and Cavalry Advance, Toronto Set to Face Montreal in Classic Clash Football news Today, 17:08 Dumfries named UEFA Champions League player of the day by Dailysports Football news Today, 16:50 Saudi Bid Could End Dibu Martínez’s Long Premier League Run Football news Today, 16:36 "This guy is incredible!" Erling Haaland reacts to Yamal's performance Football news Today, 16:30 Inter Miami Faces Historic Challenge Against Vancouver in Champions Cup Semifinal Football news Today, 16:18 Beat Messi and Neymar. Rafinha breaks two Champions League records at once Football news Today, 16:16 Serious blow: Inter lose Lautaro Martínez for the second half against Barcelona Football news Today, 16:05 Sebastián 'Loco' Abreu Named New Head Coach of Xolos de Tijuana
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores