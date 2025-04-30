Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 May 2025

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.65 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

The Matchday 29 clash of the Australian Championship between Wellington Phoenix and Perth Glory is set to take place on Friday at Sky Stadium. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Wellington Phoenix are enduring a season marked by total collapse. Just a year ago, this team was a genuine title contender, finishing the regular season in an honorable second place. Now, their ambitions are a distant memory. Instead of fighting for the playoffs, they face a grim reality: 11th in the table and only six wins all season.

If there were any glimmers of hope, they proved fleeting. One such moment — a gutsy away win over Newcastle Jets (2-1) — felt like a breath of fresh air, but Phoenix quickly reverted to their old struggles in subsequent rounds. Heading into the match against fellow strugglers Perth Glory, the club is on a three-game losing streak, falling to Melbourne Victory (2-3), Adelaide United (2-3), and Brisbane Roar (0-1).

Perth Glory were recently battling Brisbane Roar to avoid the bottom spot, but in recent rounds, their rivals pulled ahead, notching two wins in three matches. In contrast, Perth Glory have managed just one win in their last five outings, a home victory over Adelaide United.

As a result, Perth Glory now sit at the foot of the table, trailing their nearest rival by four points, and are a full ten points behind Wellington Phoenix. In the last round, Perth Glory faced league leaders Auckland away and narrowly lost 0-1.

Probable lineups

Wellington Phoenix : Oluwayemi, Piper, Wootton, Hughes, Payne, Rufer, Sheridan, Sutton, Ishige, Nagasawa, Barbarouses

: Oluwayemi, Piper, Wootton, Hughes, Payne, Rufer, Sheridan, Sutton, Ishige, Nagasawa, Barbarouses Perth Glory: Sail - Ostler, Mrčela, Murdokutas, Misao - Milesnic, Pennington, Amos, Peerman - Wood, Taggart

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, Wellington Phoenix beat their opponents 2-0 away

The "Total over 2.5 goals" bet landed in three of the last five meetings

The "Both teams to score" bet was successful in three out of the last five matches

Prediction

We believe that in this clash between two strugglers, luck will be on the Phoenix’s side. Bookmakers offer odds of 2.20 for a Wellington Phoenix victory, but it’s safer to go with "Wellington Phoenix to win with a (0) handicap" at 1.65.