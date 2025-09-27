Prediction on game Wadi Degla FC Total over 0,5 Odds: 1.56 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the ninth round of the Egyptian Premier League, Wadi Degla hosts Smouha on their home turf. The match is set for Sunday, September 28, kicking off at 19:00 local time. Here’s our match preview and prediction.

Wadi Degla vs Smouha: match preview

Wadi Degla returned to the Egyptian Premier League last season, and their new campaign has gotten off to a flying start. The team doesn’t look like a newcomer at all. True, they didn’t win in their opening three rounds—recording one draw and two defeats—but then they found their rhythm: four consecutive wins and a draw in their last outing. With 14 points from eight matches, Wadi Degla currently sit third in the table.

Last season, Smouha played in the relegation group and came dangerously close to the drop zone. They finished seventh out of nine, collecting 25 points. However, thanks to the league’s expansion, relegation was not a threat. This season, Smouha have been inconsistent, but better than expected: one defeat, two wins, and all other matches ending in draws. As a result, Smouha have ten points and are 11th in the standings.

Key facts and head-to-head

Wadi Degla are unbeaten in their last five matches: four wins and a draw.

The team has scored at least once in each of their last five matches.

Each of Smouha’s last three games ended with one goal or fewer.

Smouha have managed just one win in their last nine away games.

The previous head-to-head ended with a 2-1 win for Smouha.

Probable line-ups

Wadi Degla: Monsef, Reda, Marei, Yakubu, Mbarek, Helal, Ahmed Magdy, Ahmed Said, Reda, Jorginho, Amin

Smouha: Soliman, Shousha, Reda, Hakam, Mostafa, Doku Dodo, Faisal, Nadi, Halimo, Hassan, Essam

Prediction

Wadi Degla have started the Premier League season brilliantly and are playing at home, where they’ve won their last two matches. The bet: the hosts to score over 0.5 goals.