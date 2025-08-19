RU RU ES ES FR FR
Wadi Degla vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 20, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Wadi Degla FC vs Petrojet prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Wadi Degla FC
20 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
Egypt,
Petrojet
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the headline clashes of the third round in the Egyptian Premier League will take place this Wednesday at the Petrosport Arena in Cairo, where the local side Wadi Degla hosts Petrojet. I suggest a bet on goals in this encounter—there’s a solid chance of success here.

Match preview

Wadi Degla’s return to the top flight of Egyptian football was nothing short of spectacular: the team made it clear from the outset that they have no intention of being mere bystanders. In their debut match against the formidable Pyramids, the reigning CAF champions, Degla stunned their rivals with aggressive pressing and blistering pace down the flanks. True, the result was a goalless draw, but the quality and bravery of the newcomers left a lasting impression.

However, the debut was overshadowed by disciplinary issues: two red cards, including a sending-off for Talaat, showed that the team still struggles to keep their emotions in check. In the second round, Degla couldn’t maintain the same tempo—away to ENPPI, they lost their attacking edge and conceded the decisive goal in the 54th minute. Still, the opening stretch has shown that this Premier League rookie is ready to fight, relying on a compact defense and rapid transitions from back to front.

Last season, which ended with an eighth-place finish, served as a wake-up call for Petrojet: the team is not just aiming to survive in the elite, but to play with real ambition. Over the summer, the club management overhauled the squad: some players left as free agents, but fresh blood arrived—quality signings capable of adding creativity and depth in attack.

The first rounds have shown that Petrojet is trying to play boldly, but they still lack composure in the final third. A draw with Ismaily, despite having a numerical advantage, and a high-scoring stalemate with Kahraba demonstrated that this team will bring plenty of excitement and goals, but consistency remains a work in progress.

Probable line-ups

  • Wadi Degla: Hossam, Maher, Aboul-Fetouh, Adly, Dahroug, El Bahnasi, Adel, Abdelati, Kobbina, Diasty, Farouk
  • Petrojet: Salah, Haggag, Reyad, Kenawy, Mohamed, Okasha, Hamdan, El-Gamal, Ibrahim, Ben Moussa, Bahbah.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • These teams previously met in the second division—over five matches, Petrojet claimed three wins and suffered one defeat
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in three out of five encounters
  • The "Both teams to score" bet was successful in four out of five games

Prediction

As we’ve seen, these sides delivered plenty of goals in their second division meetings. There’s little reason to expect that to change now they’re in the top flight. The recommendation here is to back "Over 1.5 goals" at odds of 1.60.

