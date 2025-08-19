RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Ceramica Cleopatra vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 20 August 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Ceramica Cleopatra vs ENPPI prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Ceramica Cleopatra
20 aug 2025, 11:00
- : -
Egypt,
ENPPI
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Wednesday, the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo will host the third round match of the Egyptian Premier League between Ceramica Cleopatra and ENPPI. Here’s a goals bet for this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Ceramica got off to a rocky start and, after two rounds, sit only 19th with a single point. The team lost their home opener to Zamalek 0-2, and in the second round traveled to ZED, where they managed a 0-0 draw to snatch a point.

It’s worth noting that earlier this summer, Ceramica Cleopatra impressed in the League Cup, defeating National Bank of Egypt 2-0 in the final. At home, Ceramica are fairly confident, having chalked up three wins and two defeats in their last five outings. However, the injury to key defender Al-Mazayan (cruciate ligament rupture) makes things even tougher for the squad.

Last season, ENPPI finished sixth, trailing the international tournament zone teams by 10 points. They’ve started the new Premier League campaign much better, currently sitting sixth with four points from two rounds. ENPPI edged Wadi Degla 1-0 at home in their last outing.

Before that, they drew 0-0 away at Pharco. As we can see, the team boasts a solid defense, having not conceded a single goal in two matches. However, ENPPI’s away form leaves much to be desired: no wins in their last five road games (three losses and two draws).

Probable lineups

  • Ceramica Cleopatra: Bassam, Hany, Samir, Nabil, El-Sayed, El-Solia, Amr, Issa, Belhadji, Mukka, Lakay.
  • ENPPI: Samir, Dawood, Sabeha, Samir M, Shakshak, Nasser, El Aguoz, Kofta, Sherif, Ubaba, Zayed

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last 6 head-to-head meetings, ENPPI have won 3 times, Cleopatra only once, with 2 draws.
  • The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in 3 of the past 5 encounters between these sides.
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has come through in 3 of the last 4 matches between these teams.

Prediction

ENPPI are in much more stable form: they’re unbeaten for a lengthy stretch and look solid away from home. Cleopatra, meanwhile, are in crisis, struggling defensively and rarely delivering results. Our bet for the match is "Under 2.0 goals" at odds of 1.81.

