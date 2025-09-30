Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Wednesday, October 1st, Villarreal will host Juventus in their Champions League group stage matchday two showdown. Dive into team insights and a bold match prediction in our detailed preview below.

Match preview

Villarreal heads into their clash with Juventus riding a three-game winning streak in La Liga, having dispatched Osasuna and Sevilla (both 2-1), as well as Athletic in their latest outing (1-0). After seven matchdays, Marcelino's squad sits third in the standings with 16 points, trailing only Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Their Champions League campaign began with a tough trip to London to face Tottenham. In a hard-fought contest with few chances, the Spurs edged Villarreal with a solitary unanswered goal. Overall, the Spanish side struggled to impose themselves in possession, as Tottenham dictated the tempo and capitalized on their key opportunity.

Juventus kicked off the season unbeaten, claiming three victories in their opening three fixtures—including an exhilarating 4-3 triumph over Inter. However, they then recorded back-to-back draws, both 1-1, against Verona and Atalanta. After five matchdays, Juve have 11 points and sit fourth, just a single point adrift of the top three.

In the Champions League, Juventus started with a bang, battling Borussia Dortmund to a 4-4 draw in a high-octane thriller. Trailing three times during the match, the Bianconeri struck twice in stoppage time to snatch a dramatic point in Europe's premier club competition.

Probable lineups

Villarreal: Junior Reis, Mourinho, Marin, Veiga, Cardona, Buchanan, Comesaña, Gueye, Moleiro, Pepe, Mikautadze

Juventus: Di Gregorio, Gatti, Rugani, Kelly, Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso, Koopmeiners, Yildiz, David

Match facts and head-to-head

Across three previous meetings, Villarreal have claimed two wins and there has been one draw

Villarreal have won three straight matches, with their home winning streak now at eight

Juventus have drawn each of their last three matches

Prediction

Villarreal are firing on all cylinders, while Juventus continue to search for the right balance between attack and defense. Igor Tudor is still struggling to establish the optimal intensity for his squad, resulting in unnecessary injuries and lapses in concentration. I believe Villarreal can take full advantage. My prediction: Asian handicap (0) on Villarreal at odds of 1.65.