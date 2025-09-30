RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Villarreal vs Juventus. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 1, 2025

Villarreal vs Juventus. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 1, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Villarreal vs Juventus prediction Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Villarreal Villarreal
Champions League (Round 2) 01 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Villarreal, Estadio de la Ceramica
Juventus Juventus
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Wednesday, October 1st, Villarreal will host Juventus in their Champions League group stage matchday two showdown. Dive into team insights and a bold match prediction in our detailed preview below.

See also: Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips 01 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Villarreal heads into their clash with Juventus riding a three-game winning streak in La Liga, having dispatched Osasuna and Sevilla (both 2-1), as well as Athletic in their latest outing (1-0). After seven matchdays, Marcelino's squad sits third in the standings with 16 points, trailing only Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Their Champions League campaign began with a tough trip to London to face Tottenham. In a hard-fought contest with few chances, the Spurs edged Villarreal with a solitary unanswered goal. Overall, the Spanish side struggled to impose themselves in possession, as Tottenham dictated the tempo and capitalized on their key opportunity.

Juventus kicked off the season unbeaten, claiming three victories in their opening three fixtures—including an exhilarating 4-3 triumph over Inter. However, they then recorded back-to-back draws, both 1-1, against Verona and Atalanta. After five matchdays, Juve have 11 points and sit fourth, just a single point adrift of the top three.

In the Champions League, Juventus started with a bang, battling Borussia Dortmund to a 4-4 draw in a high-octane thriller. Trailing three times during the match, the Bianconeri struck twice in stoppage time to snatch a dramatic point in Europe's premier club competition.

Probable lineups

Villarreal: Junior Reis, Mourinho, Marin, Veiga, Cardona, Buchanan, Comesaña, Gueye, Moleiro, Pepe, Mikautadze
Juventus: Di Gregorio, Gatti, Rugani, Kelly, Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso, Koopmeiners, Yildiz, David

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Across three previous meetings, Villarreal have claimed two wins and there has been one draw
  • Villarreal have won three straight matches, with their home winning streak now at eight
  • Juventus have drawn each of their last three matches

Prediction

Villarreal are firing on all cylinders, while Juventus continue to search for the right balance between attack and defense. Igor Tudor is still struggling to establish the optimal intensity for his squad, resulting in unnecessary injuries and lapses in concentration. I believe Villarreal can take full advantage. My prediction: Asian handicap (0) on Villarreal at odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 30.09.2025 Atalanta Odds: 1.6 Club Brugge Recommended 1xBet
Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC prediction AFC Champions League Today, 14:15 Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025 Al-Ittihad Odds: 1.62 Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Bet now Mostbet
Inter vs Slavia Prague prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Inter vs Slavia Prague: can Inter secure a convincing home victory? Inter Odds: 1.64 Slavia Prague Bet now Melbet
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Atletico vs Eintracht: can Atletico claim their first Champions League win? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.61 Eintracht Frankfurt Recommended Mostbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 30, 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.65 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 30, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.56 Liverpool Bet now Melbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 September 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.77 Tottenham Recommended Mostbet
Egypt U20 vs New Zealand U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 16:00 Egypt U-20 vs New Zealand U-20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 30 September 2025 Egypt U20 Odds: 1.75 New Zealand U20 Bet now 1xBet
Panama U20 vs Ukraine U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 16:00 Panama U-20 vs Ukraine U-20: H2H, lineups and match prediction – September 30, 2025 Panama U20 Odds: 1.51 Ukraine U20 Bet now Mostbet
Chile U20 vs Japan U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Chile U-20 vs Japan U-20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 1, 2025 Chile U20 Odds: 1.61 Japan U20 Recommended Mostbet
Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.7 Chicago Fire FC Bet now Mostbet
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 12:45 Royal Union vs Newcastle: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.72 Newcastle Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores