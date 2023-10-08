Villarreal B vs Espanyol prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Villarreal B Villarreal B
Segunda Division Spain 09 oct 2023, 15:00 Villarreal B - Espanyol
Spain, Ciudad Deportiva del Villarreal
Espanyol Espanyol
Villarreal B and Espanyol continue their journey in the Segunda and on October 9 they will play each other. We have prepared a forecast for this match and offered the best betting options.

Villarreal B

Villarreal's youth team is in 14th place in the Segunda standings. They are unbeaten in their last five matches, but four of them ended in draws. Overall, it appears that they are moving in a positive direction. In the upcoming meeting, Miguel Alvarez's men will face a serious test.

Espanyol

The Espanyol team occupies a leading place in the Segunda standings. They have won two matches in a row and are in excellent emotional and functional shape. They also have the strongest attacking line in the league, scoring 19 goals in nine matches. Therefore, even on the road, Luis Garcia's team will attack with pleasure.

Bookmakers offer odds of 4.10 for Villarreal B to win, 3.82 for a draw, and 1.81 for Espanyol to win. A total over 2.5 goals is offered with odds of 1.77, and a total under - 2.04.

Forecast and bets

The hosts show themselves confidently and achieve positive results thanks to good execution of chances. Espanyol are the leaders of the league and also have an excellent attack.

We believe that this game will be productive. We suggest betting on a total of more than 2.5 goals with odds of 1.77.

Villarreal B will face such a strong opponent for the first time. It seems that Espanyol will be able to take advantage of their experience and skill, and therefore we propose to bet on Espanyol's victory with odds of 1.81 in Fonbet bookmaker.

