Main Predictions Verona vs Roma prediction and betting tips on August 26, 2023

Verona vs Roma prediction and betting tips on August 26, 2023

Verona Verona
Serie A Italy 26 aug 2023, 14:45 Verona - Roma
Italy, Verona, Stadio M. A. Bentegodi
Roma Roma
Prediction on game Win Roma
Odds: 1.833

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

On August 26, Marc'Antonio Bentegodi (Verona) will host the match of the 2nd round of the Serie A, in which Verona will compete with Roma. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Verona


The club has got a sensational league title – it took the Scudetto in 1985. And at about the same time, it reached the final of the Coppa Italia three times, however, constantly losing there. Later, “the Mastiffs” played a maximum role of the so-called “football elevator”, not often rising to the Serie A. It was possible to gain a foothold only under the rule of Jurić. Ivan left the project in 2021, but even then he managed to stay in the top division of Italy. The team actually finished in the 18th position in the spring, but got the same 31 points as Spezia. According to the regulations, the opponents held a match for survival, which was won by “the Hellas”. As for the summer, a new mentor appeared in the club – that was Baroni, who had raised and kept Lecce in the Italian football elite. And the squad was strengthened, including Mboula, Saponara and Bonazzoli. The latter, by the way, scored the only goal that brought the victory to Verona.

Roma


The team was never able to return to the Champions League neither in the first nor in the second year after José Mourinho’s return to Italian football. It didn’t even manage to use the 10-point fine of Juventus. There were, perhaps, the beliefs into “the Special One” and the success in the Europa League, which has happened to the mentor a little earlier in Manchester United. Still, according to the final in the penalty shoot-out, the eternal victor of the tournament, Sevilla, was stronger. Nevertheless, the coach remains, but Matić does not. One of the mentor’s favourite football players quarrelled with him and left the club. There are no Wijnaldum, Ibanez and Shomurodov. At the same time, Paredes, Renato Sanches, Ndicka and Aouar moved to “the eternal city”, and Diego Llorente stayed in the squad. “The Wolves” started with the home battle against Salernitana. That match was characterized by the doubles made by Belotti and Candreva and everything ended with a 2-2 draw.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


“The Giallorossi” coped with “the Hellas” twice in the previous season.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe that “the Wolves” from the capital of Italy will allow the second misfire in a row. We expect the guests to win the following football match (odd: 1.833).

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Latest News
