Valladolid vs Barcelona prediction: how convincingly can the Catalans claim victory?

On Saturday, April 3, in a match of La Liga's 34th round, Barcelona travel to face Valladolid. Kick-off is at 21:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a handicap win in this clash.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

In 21 Barcelona matches this season, more than 4 goals have been scored.

Barcelona are unbeaten in La Liga since December 21 of last year, a streak of 16 consecutive matches.

Barcelona have won four straight away games in La Liga.

Valladolid have lost seven consecutive La Liga fixtures.

Valladolid haven't won in La Liga since January 11, a run of 16 games without victory.

In matchday 4 this season, Barcelona demolished Valladolid 7-0.

Match preview

Valladolid are one of the worst teams this season across all of Europe’s top leagues. The club, owned by the legendary Ronaldo, is in complete disarray—so much so that the Brazilian has put it up for sale. With five rounds to go, “Pucela” have already lost any realistic chance of staying in the Spanish top flight. After 33 rounds, Valladolid have only collected 16 points and have already gone through three managers.

It’s no surprise that they come into the Barcelona clash in catastrophic form. In the previous round, Valladolid were thrashed 5-1 by Betis, following earlier defeats to Osasuna (2-3), Atletico (2-4), and Getafe (0-4). Sixteen goals conceded in four matches—an absolute disaster.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are enjoying one of their finest seasons in history. Under Hansi Flick, the Catalans are leading La Liga, with a four-point cushion over Real Madrid. The highly anticipated El Clásico awaits in round 35, a fixture that could ultimately decide the title race. Clearly, Barcelona cannot afford to drop points against the league’s strugglers.

The Blaugrana are also still fighting in the Champions League, having drawn 3-3 with Inter in the first leg of their semi-final, and they face a trip to Milan on Tuesday. It’s reasonable to assume that Barcelona’s coaching staff will opt for some squad rotation against Valladolid, giving opportunities to players like Ansu Fati, Hector Fort, and others. Last weekend, Barcelona also lifted the Copa del Rey, edging Real Madrid 3-2 in a sensational final.

In La Liga, Barcelona’s latest outing saw them edge Mallorca (1-0), following wins over Celta (4-3) and Leganes (1-0).

Probable lineups

Valladolid: Ferreira; Perez, Komert, Aidoo, Aznu; Machis, Chuki, Juric, Amallah, Moro; Sylla

Ferreira; Perez, Komert, Aidoo, Aznu; Machis, Chuki, Juric, Amallah, Moro; Sylla Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Eric Garcia, Cubarsi, Araujo, Gerard Martin; Gavi, Pedri; Fati, Fermin Lopez, Yamal; Pau Victor

Valladolid vs Barcelona prediction

It’s obvious that Barcelona are the clear favourites and cannot afford to slip up. My bet: a handicap win for the visitors at -2.