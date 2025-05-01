RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction: can the visitors snatch points?

Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction: can the visitors snatch points?

English Premier League 03 may 2025, 12:30 Arsenal - Bournemouth
On Saturday, May 3, in Matchweek 35 of the English Premier League, Arsenal will host Bournemouth at home. The game kicks off at 18:30 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash.

Key facts and head-to-head history

  • Arsenal have lost just one home match in this Premier League season.
  • The Gunners have picked up only two wins in their last five matches across all competitions.
  • Bournemouth have won just one of their last eight fixtures.
  • The Cherries are unbeaten in their last three away games, all ending in draws.
  • In Matchweek 8 of the current campaign, Bournemouth beat Arsenal 2-0. That was only their second win ever against the Gunners. Arsenal have won 13 times, while two matches have ended in a draw.

Match preview

To be frank, this fixture is little more than a friendly for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side sit second in the table with 67 points and are mathematically out of the title race. With a seven-point cushion over sixth place, their Champions League spot is virtually secured.

Their main focus now is reaching the Champions League final. After a 0-1 home loss to PSG in the semifinal first leg, the Gunners face a tough return leg in Paris this coming Wednesday.

In their previous Premier League outing, Arsenal drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace, having thrashed Ipswich 4-0 in the match before that.

For Bournemouth, the next four games are absolutely crucial. The Cherries are within touching distance of qualifying for European competition for the first time in their history—but they’ll need a strong finish to the season. Bournemouth started brilliantly but have stumbled since, now sitting 10th. However, they’re just one point off eighth place, which this year secures a spot in the Conference League.

Last time out, Bournemouth came agonizingly close to beating Manchester United, but after being reduced to ten men in the second half, they conceded to Rasmus Højlund deep into stoppage time. Before that, Andoni Iraola’s men drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace and defeated Fulham 2-0.

Probable lineups

  • Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Ødegaard, Partey, Rice; Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard
  • Bournemouth: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Adams, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara; Evanilson

Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction

Arsenal are almost out of motivation in the league, while Bournemouth are a tricky, stubborn side for any opponent. I’m backing the visitors not to lose this one.

