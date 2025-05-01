RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Leicester City vs Southampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 3 May 2025

Leicester City vs Southampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 3 May 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Leicester vs Southampton prediction Photo: beinsports.com/ Author unknownn
Leicester Leicester
English Premier League 03 may 2025, 10:00 Leicester - Southampton
-
- : -
England, Leicester, King Power Stadium
Southampton Southampton
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.78
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

As part of Matchday 35 in the English Premier League, Leicester will host Southampton. The clash is scheduled for Saturday, 3 May, with kickoff set for 16:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this one.

Match preview

Leicester have completely collapsed this season and failed to secure their Premier League status. Not even a managerial change mid-season could help, as Ruud van Nistelrooy’s arrival brought no improvement.

Under the Dutchman, the team lost any hope of survival well before the end of the campaign. It wasn’t a shock, as the writing had been on the wall since late last year. The downward spiral couldn’t be stopped—in fact, things only got worse.

The Foxes have picked up just one point from their last 11 matches, a truly disastrous record. Their home form is even more alarming: Leicester have lost their last nine Premier League games at the King Power and failed to score a single goal, conceding a staggering 22 in the process.

Van Nistelrooy’s future is uncertain, but he’ll remain in charge until the end of the season. Big changes are expected in the summer, with rumors swirling about the departure of key players. It’s already confirmed that long-time talisman Jamie Vardy, a hero of the club’s fairytale 2016 triumph, will leave. The former England striker wants to stay in the Premier League, but is increasingly linked with a move to Wrexham, who have just earned promotion to the Championship.

Southampton’s season has been even more disastrous than Leicester’s. They found themselves rooted to the bottom of the table from the very start, and after Matchday 16, Russell Martin was sacked.

His replacement, Ivan Juric, couldn’t turn things around, and under his guidance the team set a new Premier League record by being relegated earlier than any club before—seven games before the end of the season.

Juric promptly left, handing over to his assistants Simon Rusk and Adam Lallana. Notably, Juric posted the worst average points tally in Premier League history. To add insult to injury, the Saints are on the verge of matching Derby County’s infamous record low points total for a season.

The one bright spot has been the emergence of 19-year-old Tyler Dibling, who is attracting interest from nearly every top English club. Southampton have slapped a staggering €120 million price tag on the youngster, hoping for a huge windfall.

Match facts

  • Leicester are winless in 12 straight matches.
  • Southampton have won just once in the Premier League over the past six months.
  • Leicester average 0.51 goals per home game, while Southampton average 0.57 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Leicester City: Hermansen, Pereira, Faes, Coady, Thomas, Soumaré, Ndidi, El Khannouss, Buonanotte, Ayew, Vardy.
  • Southampton: Ramsdale, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning, Ugochukwu, Downes, Walker-Peters, Dibling, Sulemana, Archer.

H2H

  • Leicester have won their last three meetings against Southampton.
  • The last three head-to-heads between these teams have all produced five goals.

Prediction

Bookmakers have Leicester as slight favorites, but it’s important to note how poor they’ve been at home, giving the visitors a real chance. With nothing left to lose for either side, we should see an open, attacking game. I’m expecting plenty of goals and am backing over 2.5 total goals in this match.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.78
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will prevail in the battle for fifth place? Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.71 National Bank Recommended Betwinner
Wolfsberger AC vs Hartberg prediction OFB Cup Austria Today, 11:00 Wolfsberger - Hartberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 1 May 2025 Wolfsberger AC Odds: 1.72 Hartberg Bet now 1xBet
Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orobah FC prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 12:00 Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orouba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Al-Riyadh Odds: 1.83 Al-Orobah FC Bet now 1xBet
Al-Okhdood vs Al-Wehda prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 12:00 Al-Akhdood vs Al-Wehda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Al-Okhdood Odds: 1.85 Al-Wehda Recommended 22Bet
Al Masry SC vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Al-Masry vs Zamalek: battle for third place in the Egyptian Premier League Al Masry SC Odds: 1.54 Zamalek SC Bet now Betwinner
Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 14:00 Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Al-Fateh Odds: 1.65 Al-Shabab Bet now Melbet
Tottenham vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Tottenham – Bodo/Glimt: Can Tottenham secure a solid advantage at home? Tottenham Odds: 1.8 Bodoe/Glimt Recommended Betwinner
Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:00 Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Cruz Azul Odds: 1.89 Tigres Bet now Betwinner
Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction A-League Men Australia 02 may 2025, 03:30 Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 May 2025 Wellington Phoenix Odds: 1.65 Perth Glory Bet now Betwinner
Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar FC prediction A-League Men Australia 02 may 2025, 05:35 Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Central Coast Mariners Odds: 1.61 Brisbane Roar FC Recommended 1xBet
Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 11:50 Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025 Al-Ettifaq Odds: 1.78 Al-Khaleej Bet now 1xBet
Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 12:05 Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Al-Fayha Odds: 1.72 Damac Bet now 22Bet
Upcoming matches
All
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford Today, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United Today, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Wellington Phoenix - : - Perth Glory 02 may 2025, 03:30 A-League Men Australia
Wellington Phoenix
-
Perth Glory
-
03:30
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:46 A setback for Barcelona. Koundé may miss the return leg against Inter Football news Today, 04:17 “You're really good!” Even Real Madrid fans are raving about Yamal’s performance against Inter in the Champions League Football news Today, 04:12 Sekhukhune coach assesses potential Champions League race against Orlando Pirates Motorsport News Today, 03:51 It has become known who Mercedes might sacrifice for Max Verstappen Basketball news Today, 03:44 “I don't know where I am.” LeBron James uncertain about his future Football news Today, 03:41 "Feeling better." Erling Haaland shares photos from City team training Football news Today, 03:15 Man City pushes to extend Rodri's contract amid Real Madrid interest Motorsport News Today, 02:53 Updated style. Ferrari and Racing Bulls unveil new liveries for the Miami Grand Prix Football news Today, 02:21 Houston Rockets player Alperen Şengün sets new NBA playoff record Football news Today, 02:05 David Alaba undergoes surgery and will soon begin recovery
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores