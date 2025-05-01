Leicester City vs Southampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 3 May 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of Matchday 35 in the English Premier League, Leicester will host Southampton. The clash is scheduled for Saturday, 3 May, with kickoff set for 16:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this one.

Match preview

Leicester have completely collapsed this season and failed to secure their Premier League status. Not even a managerial change mid-season could help, as Ruud van Nistelrooy’s arrival brought no improvement.

Under the Dutchman, the team lost any hope of survival well before the end of the campaign. It wasn’t a shock, as the writing had been on the wall since late last year. The downward spiral couldn’t be stopped—in fact, things only got worse.

The Foxes have picked up just one point from their last 11 matches, a truly disastrous record. Their home form is even more alarming: Leicester have lost their last nine Premier League games at the King Power and failed to score a single goal, conceding a staggering 22 in the process.

Van Nistelrooy’s future is uncertain, but he’ll remain in charge until the end of the season. Big changes are expected in the summer, with rumors swirling about the departure of key players. It’s already confirmed that long-time talisman Jamie Vardy, a hero of the club’s fairytale 2016 triumph, will leave. The former England striker wants to stay in the Premier League, but is increasingly linked with a move to Wrexham, who have just earned promotion to the Championship.

Southampton’s season has been even more disastrous than Leicester’s. They found themselves rooted to the bottom of the table from the very start, and after Matchday 16, Russell Martin was sacked.

His replacement, Ivan Juric, couldn’t turn things around, and under his guidance the team set a new Premier League record by being relegated earlier than any club before—seven games before the end of the season.

Juric promptly left, handing over to his assistants Simon Rusk and Adam Lallana. Notably, Juric posted the worst average points tally in Premier League history. To add insult to injury, the Saints are on the verge of matching Derby County’s infamous record low points total for a season.

The one bright spot has been the emergence of 19-year-old Tyler Dibling, who is attracting interest from nearly every top English club. Southampton have slapped a staggering €120 million price tag on the youngster, hoping for a huge windfall.

Match facts

Leicester are winless in 12 straight matches.

Southampton have won just once in the Premier League over the past six months.

Leicester average 0.51 goals per home game, while Southampton average 0.57 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Leicester City : Hermansen, Pereira, Faes, Coady, Thomas, Soumaré, Ndidi, El Khannouss, Buonanotte, Ayew, Vardy.

: Hermansen, Pereira, Faes, Coady, Thomas, Soumaré, Ndidi, El Khannouss, Buonanotte, Ayew, Vardy. Southampton: Ramsdale, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning, Ugochukwu, Downes, Walker-Peters, Dibling, Sulemana, Archer.

H2H

Leicester have won their last three meetings against Southampton.

The last three head-to-heads between these teams have all produced five goals.

Prediction

Bookmakers have Leicester as slight favorites, but it’s important to note how poor they’ve been at home, giving the visitors a real chance. With nothing left to lose for either side, we should see an open, attacking game. I’m expecting plenty of goals and am backing over 2.5 total goals in this match.