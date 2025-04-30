Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

Prediction on game Orlando Pirates Win or Draw & Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.69 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On May 3, 2025, the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg will host the 28th round of the South African Premier League, featuring a clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. I suggest a combined bet with promising odds for success.

Preview

The encounter between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates is a derby famously known as the "Soweto Derby." This is one of the most significant and intense rivalries in South African football, uniting the two biggest clubs from the Soweto area in Johannesburg.

Kaizer Chiefs, a club with a rich legacy, are currently navigating a difficult period. Once a dominant force and one of the few sides to have lifted the South African league title, the club has not repeated its golden triumph in a decade. Their last championship dates back to the 2014/15 season, and last campaign they finished a disappointing 10th. The current season, despite fans’ hopes, is unfolding along similar lines—the Amakhosi sit eighth and risk missing out on the league’s upper echelon yet again.

However, amidst internal turmoil, there is a glimmer of hope: Kaizer Chiefs have reached the final of the South African Cup, where they will face their archrivals—Orlando Pirates. In the semifinals, Chiefs produced a stunning away performance by defeating reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Now, this upcoming league derby doubles as a dress rehearsal for the season’s decisive showdown.

Orlando Pirates enter the derby against Kaizer Chiefs on the back of an emotional setback. The team failed to reach the CAF Champions League final, succumbing to Egypt’s Pyramids in the semifinals. After a goalless first leg in Johannesburg, the Buccaneers twice took the lead in the return fixture, but ultimately couldn’t hold on—Pyramids snatched a 3-2 victory, leaving the South African side out of the continental showpiece.

Domestically, Jose Riveiro’s side still have a shot at the league title, but the situation is complicated. They trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 12 points, although Pirates have three games in hand. If they win all remaining matches, the gap could shrink to just three points. However, with no direct clashes left against Sundowns, the Buccaneers must hope their rivals slip up. If Mamelodi continue their current pace, they could secure an eighth consecutive league crown.

Probable lineups

Kaizer Chiefs: Bvuma, Solomons, Msimane, Kwinika, Cross, Maart, Seleo, Lilepo, Shabalala, Duba, Du Preez

Bvuma, Solomons, Msimane, Kwinika, Cross, Maart, Seleo, Lilepo, Shabalala, Duba, Du Preez Orlando Pirates: Chaine, Van Rooyen, Sibisi, Mbokazi, Hotto, Mbatha, Makhaula, Nkota, Maswanganyi, Mofokeng, Mabasa

Match facts and H2H

Kaizer Chiefs are struggling for form—over their last seven matches, they have just one win, three draws, and three defeats.

The Amakhosi’s home record is equally unimpressive: one win, two draws, and one loss in their last four home games.

Before the loss to Pyramids in Egypt, Orlando Pirates went nine games unbeaten across all competitions.

In the first-round fixture, Orlando Pirates narrowly edged Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 on home turf.

Orlando Pirates have won the last three head-to-head meetings, with an aggregate score of 5-2 in favor of the Buccaneers.

Prediction

Given both teams’ recent form and head-to-head record, Orlando Pirates appear more reliable and consistent. I believe the Buccaneers will at least avoid defeat in the derby, and I’m expecting a low-scoring affair. The optimal betting option is "Orlando Pirates not to lose and under 3.5 goals" at odds of 1.69.