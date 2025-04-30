RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates prediction Photo: https://x.com/KaizerChiefs
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs
South African Betway Premiership 03 may 2025, 09:00 Kaizer Chiefs - Orlando Pirates
-
- : -
South Africa,
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Orlando Pirates Win or Draw & Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.69

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On May 3, 2025, the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg will host the 28th round of the South African Premier League, featuring a clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. I suggest a combined bet with promising odds for success.

Preview

The encounter between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates is a derby famously known as the "Soweto Derby." This is one of the most significant and intense rivalries in South African football, uniting the two biggest clubs from the Soweto area in Johannesburg.

Kaizer Chiefs, a club with a rich legacy, are currently navigating a difficult period. Once a dominant force and one of the few sides to have lifted the South African league title, the club has not repeated its golden triumph in a decade. Their last championship dates back to the 2014/15 season, and last campaign they finished a disappointing 10th. The current season, despite fans’ hopes, is unfolding along similar lines—the Amakhosi sit eighth and risk missing out on the league’s upper echelon yet again.

However, amidst internal turmoil, there is a glimmer of hope: Kaizer Chiefs have reached the final of the South African Cup, where they will face their archrivals—Orlando Pirates. In the semifinals, Chiefs produced a stunning away performance by defeating reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Now, this upcoming league derby doubles as a dress rehearsal for the season’s decisive showdown.

Orlando Pirates enter the derby against Kaizer Chiefs on the back of an emotional setback. The team failed to reach the CAF Champions League final, succumbing to Egypt’s Pyramids in the semifinals. After a goalless first leg in Johannesburg, the Buccaneers twice took the lead in the return fixture, but ultimately couldn’t hold on—Pyramids snatched a 3-2 victory, leaving the South African side out of the continental showpiece.

Domestically, Jose Riveiro’s side still have a shot at the league title, but the situation is complicated. They trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 12 points, although Pirates have three games in hand. If they win all remaining matches, the gap could shrink to just three points. However, with no direct clashes left against Sundowns, the Buccaneers must hope their rivals slip up. If Mamelodi continue their current pace, they could secure an eighth consecutive league crown.

Probable lineups

  • Kaizer Chiefs: Bvuma, Solomons, Msimane, Kwinika, Cross, Maart, Seleo, Lilepo, Shabalala, Duba, Du Preez
  • Orlando Pirates: Chaine, Van Rooyen, Sibisi, Mbokazi, Hotto, Mbatha, Makhaula, Nkota, Maswanganyi, Mofokeng, Mabasa

Match facts and H2H

  • Kaizer Chiefs are struggling for form—over their last seven matches, they have just one win, three draws, and three defeats.
  • The Amakhosi’s home record is equally unimpressive: one win, two draws, and one loss in their last four home games.
  • Before the loss to Pyramids in Egypt, Orlando Pirates went nine games unbeaten across all competitions.
  • In the first-round fixture, Orlando Pirates narrowly edged Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 on home turf.
  • Orlando Pirates have won the last three head-to-head meetings, with an aggregate score of 5-2 in favor of the Buccaneers.

Prediction

Given both teams’ recent form and head-to-head record, Orlando Pirates appear more reliable and consistent. I believe the Buccaneers will at least avoid defeat in the derby, and I’m expecting a low-scoring affair. The optimal betting option is "Orlando Pirates not to lose and under 3.5 goals" at odds of 1.69.

Prediction on game Orlando Pirates Win or Draw & Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.69

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Barcelona vs Inter prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Barcelona vs Inter: Which team can gain the upper hand in the first match? Barcelona Odds: 1.61 Inter Recommended Betwinner
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips for May 1, 2025 Houston Rockets Odds: 1.6 Golden State Warriors Bet now 1xBet
Atletico Tucuman vs Independiente prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:00 Atlético Tucumán vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Atletico Tucuman Odds: 1.65 Independiente Bet now 1xBet
Inter Miami CF vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 20:00 Inter Miami vs Vancouver prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.66 Vancouver Whitecaps Recommended 22Bet
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and bet for the match on May 1, 2025 Los Angeles Lakers Odds: 1.76 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now 22Bet
Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht prediction Pro League Belgium 01 may 2025, 07:30 Antwerp vs Anderlecht prediction: how many goals will the teams score? Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.77 Anderlecht Bet now Betwinner
Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 01 may 2025, 10:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will prevail in the battle for fifth place? Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.71 National Bank Recommended Betwinner
Wolfsberger AC vs Hartberg prediction OFB Cup Austria 01 may 2025, 11:00 Wolfsberger - Hartberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 1 May 2025 Wolfsberger AC Odds: 1.72 Hartberg Bet now 1xBet
Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orobah FC prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 01 may 2025, 12:00 Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orouba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Al-Riyadh Odds: 1.83 Al-Orobah FC Bet now 1xBet
Al-Okhdood vs Al-Wehda prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 01 may 2025, 12:00 Al-Akhdood vs Al-Wehda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Al-Okhdood Odds: 1.85 Al-Wehda Recommended 22Bet
Al Masry SC vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt 01 may 2025, 13:00 Al-Masry vs Zamalek: battle for third place in the Egyptian Premier League Al Masry SC Odds: 1.54 Zamalek SC Bet now Betwinner
Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 01 may 2025, 14:00 Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Al-Fateh Odds: 1.65 Al-Shabab Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Stellenbosch 0 - 0 Chippa United Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Stellenbosch
0
Chippa United
0
3’
Orlando Pirates 0 - 0 Sekhukhune United Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Orlando Pirates
0
Sekhukhune United
0
2’
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Richards Bay
-
13:30
Barcelona - : - Inter Today, 15:00 Champions League
Barcelona
-
Inter
-
15:00
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Independiente
-
20:00
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford 01 may 2025, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:17 Super Eagle Soars: Dessers Secures Rangers’ Golden Boot Football news Today, 13:02 From South Africa to Egypt? Riveiro Tipped for Al Ahly Move Football news Today, 12:55 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings Football news Today, 12:39 Congolese Forward Grady Diangana Set to Leave West Brom Amid Growing Interest Football news Today, 12:28 Julen Lopetegui to take charge of Qatar national team Football news Today, 12:19 Orlando Pirates Brace for Major Changes After CAF Champions League Exit Football news Today, 12:01 Davide Ancelotti embarks on his own head coaching career Motorsport News Today, 11:37 Unexpected. Ferrari to race in different colors in Miami Football news Today, 11:11 Alphonso Davies had no idea about Dier's departure and reacted to it live on air Lifestyle Today, 10:49 Another scandal erupts between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara: he upset his eldest daughter
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores