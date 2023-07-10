Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.9 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On July 13, Rheinpark Stadion (Vaduz) will host the first leg of the 1/8 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Vaduz will compete with Neman. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

Vaduz



The club is quite unique. It plays under the Swiss championship system. The team managed to participate only 5 times at the highest level, the Super League, there (even 2015-2017 were spent in the tournament), but, as a rule, it plays “one floor below”, in the Challenge League. At the same time, this is a team from Liechtenstein, which wins almost all the local trophies, including those of the previous spring. Thanks to the higher mentioned success, “the Resident” started constantly in the European competition. As a rule, those trials were unsuccessful – there happened the departures, if not from the first, then from the next opponent. Still, Vaduz has become a real sensation, at least in terms of its scale, in 2022. The qualification turned out to knock out Koper, Konyaspor and Rapid from Vienna (it achieved home 1-1 draws in all the matches, winning on the away fields). As a result, the underdog made its debut at the group stage of the Conference League, where it was able to finish the battles against Apollon and Dnipro in draws.

Neman



The team was not supposed to play in the European competitions now. It took only the 9th place in the previous Vysshaya Liga of Belarus. Still, then there was a high-profile investigation, and a couple of the best clubs, Shakhtyor Soligorsk and Energetik-BGU, were punished, including being excluded from the UEFA tournaments. Isloch, which could have gone to the Conference League, met the violations of 2016. Minsk and Gomel did not have a UEFA licence, and, as a result, the club from Grodno had to take the rap. It is curious that, perhaps, having received such an impulse, Igor Kovalevich’s wards not only improved their performance – they broke away from their pursuers and, together with Dinamo Minsk, are struggling for the championship title.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The clubs will play against each other for the first time.

Predictions



Bookmakers understand that this is, in fact, a confrontation between weak teams, which do not particularly have a serious place in the European competitions and which got there “preferentially”. Thus, we do not wait for goals and bet on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.8).

