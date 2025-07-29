RU RU ES ES FR FR
Utrecht vs Sheriff prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 31, 2025

Utrecht vs Sheriff prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 31, 2025

FC Utrecht vs FC Sheriff prediction Photo: sportskeeda.com / Author unknown
FC Utrecht
31 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Utrecht, Stadion Galgenwaard
FC Sheriff
One of the second qualifying round matches in the Europa League will take place on Thursday at the Galgenwaard Stadium in Utrecht, where the local side will host Sheriff Tiraspol. Here’s my prediction for the outcome of this clash, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

Utrecht delivered a brilliant performance in the first leg, coming from behind after conceding and securing a comfortable away win. Special mention goes to the trio of Blake — Viergever — Jensen, whose link-up play not only turned the tide but also showcased mature attacking football. Backed by their home crowd, René Hake’s men will aim not just to protect their lead, but to seal the tie in style for their fans.

For Utrecht, reaching the group stage of a European competition would be their first attempt since the 2010/11 season, and the team is determined not to let this chance slip away. With the support of the stands and considering the current state of their opponents, the hosts have every reason to expect another positive result. Especially since they have scored in each of their recent matches and continue to demonstrate an attacking style that poses a threat to any rival.

For Sheriff, the situation has worsened not only due to the first leg result, but also following a 2-3 defeat to Zimbru in the Moldovan league. After a six-match winning streak, the team has suddenly lost momentum and seems to have lost balance between their lines. The defense has started to falter, while the attacking group is struggling against opponents’ high pressing.

Nevertheless, the Tiraspol side is known for its fighting spirit and has surprised on the European stage before. Under the guidance of an experienced coaching staff, they will try to put up a fight in the Netherlands, even if their comeback chances look slim. The key objective will be an early goal — only then can they bring intrigue back into this tie.

Probable lineups

  • Utrecht: Brouwer – El Karouani, Viergever, Didden, Westerlund – Jensen, Engwanda-Onjena, Katlyn, Fraulo, Miguel Rodriguez – Min
  • Sheriff: Dulgerov – Lopez, Boakye, Magassouba – Serobyan, Ademo, Soumah, Bayala, Sales Freire – Gjoni, Diarra

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Eight of Sheriff’s last ten matches have featured at least three goals.
  • Sheriff are winless in their last four official games (three losses, one draw).
  • Prior to this season, these teams had never met in European competition.

Prediction

After a 3-1 away win, Utrecht can calmly control the proceedings without taking unnecessary risks. Sheriff will have to push forward, leaving gaps at the back, which the hosts are sure to exploit. We expect another high-scoring match and a victory for the Dutch side — by at least a two-goal margin. Our pick: "Utrecht to win with a -1.5 handicap" at odds of 1.97.

