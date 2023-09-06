RU RU NG NG
European Championship 09 sep 2023, 12:00 Ukraine - England
International, Wroclaw, Stadion Miejski, Wroclaw
On September 9, Tarczynski Arena (Wrocław) will host the match of the 5th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Ukraine will compete with England. The battle will start at 18:00 CET.

Ukraine


The national team, if we take into account the recent years, has played under the rule of four mentors. Shevchenko “left” it after the peak in the form of a quarter-final of the Euro. His successor, Petrakov, did not seem to fail, but he did not achieve success in the end. As a result, “the Yellow and Blues” did not make it to the World Cup, losing in the last play-off battle to Wales, and was defeated by Scotland in the dispute for the 1st place in the group in the Nations League. Rotan was originally an “acting” mentor and limited himself to a 0-2 misfire in England. Rebrov has finally taken the position since the summer. Being headed by Sergiy, it turned out bright, although contradictory: the team missed a victory in the friendly match with Germany (although a final 3-3 score seems like a worthy result with a grandee, if you don’t pay attention to the circumstances), got a mega-strong-willed 3-2 success in North Macedonia, “forced” out a victory over Malta due to the only goal of Tsygankov from the penalty spot.

England


The team, after a long rise (the 4th place at the World Cup 2018, the final with a loss on penalties to Italy at the Euro 2020), spent the previous season in a pretty unsuccessful way. The Nations League turned out to be a complete failure in the form of the last place in the quartet and, as for Qatar, where it was going amid talks of the long-awaited title, everything ended up in the quarter-finals in the struggle with France. Still, Southgate’s wards showed unexpectedly bright football at the World Cup, and there are enough footballers for whom the clubs “laid” out 100+ million – Bellingham, Rice and Kane were added to this prestigious list over the summer. The British team started with 100% statistics, 4 wins in 4 fights, in the new qualification. For instance, it won the confrontation against the main competitors, Italy and Ukraine.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Ukraine won once in 9 matches. Still, it is reasonable to mention that 2/3 of them ended with the victory of the British, including both previous ones: a 4-0 success at the Euro 2020 and a 2-0 victory in March, which was a part of the current qualification.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe that “the Yellow and Blues” will be able to catch on even for a draw. In fact, the battle will take place on a neutral field – we bet that the guests will win there with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 1.727).

