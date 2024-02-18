RU RU NG NG
Udinese vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Jason Collins
Udinese vs Cagliari prediction
Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Udinese - Cagliari
Italy, Udine, Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
As part of the 25th round of the Italian championship, Udinese will host Cagliari, and our resource has published an exclusive prediction for this event.

Udinese

It's challenging for the Friulians to win over neutral fans; the team has long played uneventful football, and this season, such a style has proven to be rather ineffective. Udinese currently sits 15th in the league, with just a two-point cushion above the relegation zone. In the last round, the team achieved a sensational and crucial away victory against the formidable Juventus, with a scoreline of 1-0, thus breaking a streak of five winless matches.

Cagliari

The Sardinians have only recently returned to the elite after a year-long absence, but their performance is subpar, as they occupy the second-to-last position. They lag behind the 17th-placed team by two points. In the last round, Cagliari suffered a 1-3 defeat at home against Lazio, marking their fourth consecutive loss in the league. The battle for survival lies ahead, as competitors are closely packed, and the team needs to improve their defensive game, having conceded 45 goals in 24 matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first encounter this season, the teams played out a goalless draw. Additionally, they crossed paths in the Coppa Italia, where their match in regular time ended in a 1-1 draw on Udinese's turf, with Cagliari clinching victory in overtime.
  • Udinese has managed only one home victory this season, along with 7 draws and 4 defeats.
  • Cagliari performs catastrophically on the road, with 9 defeats and three draws.

Udinese vs Cagliari Prediction

It's worth noting that direct rivals will face off, with just four points separating them in the league table. The hosts are favored, although we anticipate a contest with three potential outcomes. Any detail could influence the outcome of the match. We expect a highly competitive encounter with few scoring opportunities, thus favoring a total goals under 2.5 wager.

Sport Predictions
