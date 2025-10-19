U20 World Cup final: Argentina vs Morocco. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 20, 2025
On Monday, October 20, the final match of the World Cup will take place, featuring Argentina against Morocco. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and our match prediction.
Match preview
Argentina arrives at the final boasting a flawless record: six wins from six, 15 goals scored and only 2 conceded. Their hallmark traits are a rock-solid defense, relentless pace, and lightning-quick transitions into attack. In the round of 16, the Albiceleste thrashed Nigeria 4-0, and then edged Colombia 1-0 in the semifinals. Under the guidance of their U-20 head coach, Argentina has built a system where every player knows their role, and together they function as a seamless unit: a compact back line and explosive surges down the flanks.
Morocco, meanwhile, has delivered a remarkable and inspiring campaign. The Atlas Cubs won every group stage match, advanced from their group, took down South Korea and the USA in the knockouts, and then played out a dramatic 1-1 semifinal draw with France, prevailing 5-4 on penalties. This is Morocco's first-ever final at this level; they're aiming to become the first African and Arab team to claim the U-20 crown. The Moroccan squad blends collective discipline, physical power, and creative freedom on the wings.
Stylistically, Argentina will look to dictate the tempo: dominating possession, attacking early, and applying pressure from the opening whistle. Morocco, in contrast, is likely to adopt a different approach: compact defending, rapid transitions, and sharp execution on set pieces and chances. This promises to be a clash between Argentina's experience and confidence versus Morocco's enthusiasm and audacity.
Probable lineups
Argentina: Barbi, Palacio, Manuel Perez, Villalba, Gorosito, Acuña, Delgado, Soler, Subiabre, Prestianni, Sarco
Morocco: Benshaous-Martí, Majni, Baouf, Bakhty, Zahouani, Byar, Halifi, Maamma, Essadak, Yassine, Zabiri
Match facts and head-to-head
- Argentina has won every match in the tournament
- Morocco has conceded at least one goal in their last five matches
- Argentina has allowed only two goals throughout the tournament
Prediction
I believe Argentina rightfully enters as the favorite. The team is better organized, more cohesive, and boasts stronger individual talent. My prediction: Argentina to win at 1.78