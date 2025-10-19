ES ES FR FR
U20 World Cup final: Argentina vs Morocco. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 20, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Argentina U20 vs Morocco U20
On Monday, October 20, the final match of the World Cup will take place, featuring Argentina against Morocco. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

Argentina arrives at the final boasting a flawless record: six wins from six, 15 goals scored and only 2 conceded. Their hallmark traits are a rock-solid defense, relentless pace, and lightning-quick transitions into attack. In the round of 16, the Albiceleste thrashed Nigeria 4-0, and then edged Colombia 1-0 in the semifinals. Under the guidance of their U-20 head coach, Argentina has built a system where every player knows their role, and together they function as a seamless unit: a compact back line and explosive surges down the flanks.

Morocco, meanwhile, has delivered a remarkable and inspiring campaign. The Atlas Cubs won every group stage match, advanced from their group, took down South Korea and the USA in the knockouts, and then played out a dramatic 1-1 semifinal draw with France, prevailing 5-4 on penalties. This is Morocco's first-ever final at this level; they're aiming to become the first African and Arab team to claim the U-20 crown. The Moroccan squad blends collective discipline, physical power, and creative freedom on the wings.

Stylistically, Argentina will look to dictate the tempo: dominating possession, attacking early, and applying pressure from the opening whistle. Morocco, in contrast, is likely to adopt a different approach: compact defending, rapid transitions, and sharp execution on set pieces and chances. This promises to be a clash between Argentina's experience and confidence versus Morocco's enthusiasm and audacity.

Probable lineups

Argentina: Barbi, Palacio, Manuel Perez, Villalba, Gorosito, Acuña, Delgado, Soler, Subiabre, Prestianni, Sarco
Morocco: Benshaous-Martí, Majni, Baouf, Bakhty, Zahouani, Byar, Halifi, Maamma, Essadak, Yassine, Zabiri

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Argentina has won every match in the tournament
  • Morocco has conceded at least one goal in their last five matches
  • Argentina has allowed only two goals throughout the tournament

Prediction

I believe Argentina rightfully enters as the favorite. The team is better organized, more cohesive, and boasts stronger individual talent. My prediction: Argentina to win at 1.78

