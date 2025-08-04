Tigres vs Los Angeles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.74 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 6 at 04:30 Central European Time, the third round of the Leagues Cup will see Tigres face off against Los Angeles FC. Read on for a detailed breakdown and prediction for the match.

Tigres come into this fixture in excellent form, having secured back-to-back victories in the Leagues Cup—first over Houston, then San Diego. In the domestic league, Guido Pizarro’s squad also started confidently, picking up maximum points from their opening two rounds.

LAFC’s Leagues Cup campaign so far has been a mixed bag. In both of their previous matches, the outcome was decided by penalty shootouts, as draws are not permitted in this tournament. The Americans lost to Mazatlán in one shootout but managed to overcome another Mexican side, Pachuca, in the other.

Last season, Los Angeles breezed through the group stage but were knocked out in the round of 16, falling 1-2 to New York City. This year, the team is aiming to at least match last season’s run.

Probable lineups

Tigres: Guzmán - Aquino, Romulo, Sánchez, Garza – Lainez, Brunetta, Gorriarán, Herrera - Correa, López

Los Angeles: Lloris - Palencia, Tafari, Segura, Smolyakov – Igor Jesus, Morales, Delgado – Tillman, Ebobisse, Bouanga

Match facts and head-to-head

Tigres have won four matches in a row

The over 2.5 goals bet has landed in four of Tigres’ last five matches

Los Angeles have scored first in five of their last six games

Prediction

Both teams’ matches tend to be high-scoring affairs, and that trend is unlikely to change in this head-to-head clash. Los Angeles have looked shaky in defense, but they are clinical up front. My prediction for the match is over 2.5 goals at 1.74.