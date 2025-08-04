RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Tigres vs Los Angeles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Tigres vs Los Angeles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Tigres vs Los Angeles FC prediction @TigresOficial / Х
Tigres
Tigres Tigres Schedule Tigres News Tigres Transfers
Leagues Cup Leagues Cup Table Leagues Cup Fixtures Leagues Cup Predictions
05 aug 2025, 22:30
- : -
International,
Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC Los Angeles FC Schedule Los Angeles FC News Los Angeles FC Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.74
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On August 6 at 04:30 Central European Time, the third round of the Leagues Cup will see Tigres face off against Los Angeles FC. Read on for a detailed breakdown and prediction for the match.

See also: Columbus Crew vs Leon prediction and betting tips 06 Аugust 2025

Match preview


Tigres come into this fixture in excellent form, having secured back-to-back victories in the Leagues Cup—first over Houston, then San Diego. In the domestic league, Guido Pizarro’s squad also started confidently, picking up maximum points from their opening two rounds.

LAFC’s Leagues Cup campaign so far has been a mixed bag. In both of their previous matches, the outcome was decided by penalty shootouts, as draws are not permitted in this tournament. The Americans lost to Mazatlán in one shootout but managed to overcome another Mexican side, Pachuca, in the other.

Last season, Los Angeles breezed through the group stage but were knocked out in the round of 16, falling 1-2 to New York City. This year, the team is aiming to at least match last season’s run.

Probable lineups

Tigres: Guzmán - Aquino, Romulo, Sánchez, Garza – Lainez, Brunetta, Gorriarán, Herrera - Correa, López

Los Angeles: Lloris - Palencia, Tafari, Segura, Smolyakov – Igor Jesus, Morales, Delgado – Tillman, Ebobisse, Bouanga

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Tigres have won four matches in a row
  • The over 2.5 goals bet has landed in four of Tigres’ last five matches
  • Los Angeles have scored first in five of their last six games

Prediction

Both teams’ matches tend to be high-scoring affairs, and that trend is unlikely to change in this head-to-head clash. Los Angeles have looked shaky in defense, but they are clinical up front. My prediction for the match is over 2.5 goals at 1.74.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.74
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sevilla vs Al Qadasiya prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Sevilla vs Al-Qadsiah prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.47 Al Qadasiya Recommended Melbet
Liverpool vs Athletic Club prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.7 Athletic Club Bet now 1xBet
Hearts vs Aberdeen prediction Scottish Premiership Today, 15:00 Hearts vs Aberdeen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 4 August 2025 Hearts Odds: 2.07 Aberdeen Bet now 1xBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Elena Rybakina prediction Canadian Open Today, 18:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips - August 5, 2025 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.55 Elena Rybakina Recommended Melbet
Santos FC vs Juventude prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 19:00 Santos vs Juventude prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Santos FC Odds: 1.77 Juventude Bet now Mostbet
Congo vs Sudan prediction African Nations Championship 05 aug 2025, 10:00 Congo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Congo Odds: 1.6 Sudan Bet now 1xBet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Pisa prediction Club Friendlies 05 aug 2025, 12:00 Bayer vs Pisa. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 5, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.75 Pisa Recommended Mostbet
Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction Club Friendlies 05 aug 2025, 12:30 Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 5, 2025 Empoli Odds: 1.77 Sassuolo Bet now Mostbet
Senegal vs Nigeria prediction African Nations Championship 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Senegal Odds: 1.89 Nigeria Bet now Mostbet
Malmoe FF vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Malmö vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Malmoe FF Odds: 1.58 FC Copenhagen Recommended 1xBet
Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos FC prediction Champions League 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 1.89 Pafos FC Bet now Melbet
KF Shkendija vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Shkendija vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 5 August 2025 KF Shkendija Odds: 1.8 Qarabag FK Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Accrington - : - Oldham 05 aug 2025, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:13 One step away from a major move! Ardon Jashari set to sign with Milan in the coming days Football news Today, 13:49 Mbappé tops the list of French players by goal-scoring ratio Boxing News Today, 12:59 Quite possible, but not a fact: Oleksandr Usyk gets a new opponent Cricket News Today, 12:31 Return is just around the corner! Suryakumar undergoes rehab at NCA Football news Today, 11:59 Roma puts Dovbyk up for transfer! The price is revealed Football news Today, 11:31 Suddenly! Luuk de Jong is a Porto player Football news Today, 10:51 "We'll make it even more majestic!" Mauro Icardi ready to bring glory and victories to Galatasaray Football news Today, 10:41 It didn't work out! Pep Guardiola officially divorces his wife. Lifestyle Today, 10:09 Joyful news! Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai announces the birth of his first child Football news Today, 09:58 A dream too expensive! Aston Villa demand a staggering sum from Chelsea for Morgan Rogers
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores