On Sunday, September 14, as part of the eighth round of Liga MX, Tigres will face León. Read on for a breakdown of both teams’ form and a detailed match prediction below.

Match preview

Tigres have had a solid start to the season: in six league matches under Guido Pizarro, the team has collected 13 points, suffering just one defeat, drawing once, and celebrating four victories. The "Tigers" have netted 16 goals, conceded 8, and have a game in hand, currently sitting fourth in the league standings.

Additionally, Tigres reached the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup, where they lost to tournament finalists Inter Miami (1-2). All of their matches in the competition were lively and entertaining, featuring plenty of goals, open play, and high emotions.

León also participated in the Leagues Cup but suffered three consecutive defeats with an aggregate score of 1-5, exiting the tournament early.

In the league, things are looking up: over the last four matchdays, they only lost to league leaders Monterrey (1-3), while winning two matches and drawing once. Under the stewardship of Eduardo Berizzo, León currently sit tenth this season, earning 10 points from seven matches.



Probable lineups

Tigres: Guzmán, Aquino, Romulo, Purata, Garza, Brunetta, Fontes, Laínez, Correa, Herrera, López



León: García, Santos, Barreiro, Bellón, Reyes, Fonseca, Echeverría, Alvarado, Cruz, Díaz, Mori

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last five encounters, both teams have claimed two wins each, with one draw

Tigres have scored in 10 straight matches, with over 2.5 goals scored in nine of their last ten games

León have conceded in six of their last eight matches

Prediction

I expect this to be a high-scoring affair: both teams need the win, and neither defense has looked particularly solid. Moreover, head-to-head clashes between these sides often deliver plenty of goals. My prediction: bet on over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.55.